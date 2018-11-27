Giving Tuesday: Ten Reasons to Give to Voice of OC

45 Shares Email

Today is Giving Tuesday. The day across the nation when nonprofits ask people to pause in the midst of gift buying and discount chasing to consider giving to a charitable cause. We ask that you please consider giving to Voice of OC today.

Right now, every donation is matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $1,000. New monthly recurring donations are even matched for the full year’s value. Plus, if you give $240 you will also receive a one-year digital subscription to the New York Times. Every dollar helps.

Why give to Voice of OC?

1. Voice of OC holds your local government accountable.

No one else reliably does so. National media may dive in to report on a local issue here or there, but they often mention “beige houses” or other refrains that show how little they know of Orange County. Other media outlets occasionally write about local civics issues, but only when things have blown up and only when they find the time after chasing regional or national issues. We are the only ones who you can depend on to write about real local issues: out of the next Judge Carter case on homelessness shelter space or writing about the Jailhouse Snitch Scandal or covering the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Give today »

2. Voice of OC is tireless in working for you.

Even coffee makers turn off. But Voice of OC reporters, photographers and editors were up until 4 a.m. Election Night to bring you the latest in not just the numbers but the actual information around the November election. Reporters juggle Orange County Board of Supervisor meetings all day and Santa Ana city council meetings at night. The news team is dedicated to doing whatever it takes – beyond the 9-5 model seen at other places – to deliver the information you need and depend upon. Give today »

3. Voice of OC seeks the truth.

When we report on a story – presenting the facts in a detailed story, photos and infographics – we lay it all out there for the people and their representatives to better understand the real issues at hand. A constructive debate of ideas requires real information. Give today »

4. Voice of OC allows for civil discourse.

With our opinion pages we offer a soapbox in the middle of Orange County – open to everyone from elected officials, prospective representatives, concerned residents, consultants, developers and others. These pages allow people a special opportunity unlike anything the county has seen before: to share their ideas and perspectives in an open format – not just a smattering of 200-word letters to the editor thrown buried in the newspaper. Give today »

5. Voice of OC creates real change.

Our stories have forced government officials to act as the law intended: to make public records public, to follow campaign finance legislation and to make decisions out in public that shouldn’t happen away in closed sessions. Give today »

6. Voice of OC wants to expand.

If you give today to Voice of OC it ensures the future of civic news and arts and culture reporting and enables us to expand our coverage in places and topics such as schools, south Orange County and the environment. Give today »

7. Voice of OC brings you more than just news.

From the profiles we have posted honoring the legacy’s of veterans, to charts showing how many ballots remain uncounted to the only full local government calendar of events — we offer, and want to do more, innovative reporting projects that reveal and reflect OC. Give today »

8. Voice of OC is building the next generation of journalists.

When you contribute to Voice of OC, you are also giving to the future of media. Today’s young journalists are usually given the option to either work at half-hearted news outlets on the brink of collapse where they’ll do little real journalism or to leave the industry entirely. At Voice of OC, we train these bright stars in public records, open government, media law and writing to transform passionate interns into outstanding public accountability reporters. Give today »

9. Voice of OC spends money wisely – directly on real hard-hitting journalism.

In 2017 80 percent of our expenditures went straight to payroll – with things such as rent, internet, IT and insurance sharing the other 20 percent. When you give to Voice of OC, you can rest assured that your money will go straight to supporting real journalism. Give today »

10. Voice of OC depends on donations from people like you.

We receive 70 percent of our funding from individual donors. We can only continue our imperative work, and expand, with your generous support. Give today »