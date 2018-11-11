In Memory: Worst Air Disaster in OC History

0 Shares Email

Editor’s note: This Veterans Day Voice of OC is publishing the most recent plaques on display at Heroes Hall honoring some of Orange County’s most decorated veterans. This plaque was erected to honor the 84 men who were killed when the plane transporting them to Viet Nam crashed into Loma Ridge after take off from El Toro Marine Air Station on June 25, 1965.

In Memory of the U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines who Died

on June 25, 1965, While En Route to Vietnam

in the Worst Air Disaster in Orange County History

U.S. Air Force

CAPT William F. Cordell – Capt Jacques G Senecal – 1LT Gary M Rigsbee

1LTRobert H K Shannon – 1LT John A Zietke – MGST William H Meridith

TSGT Marlin W Tatom – SSGT James E Burnes – SSGT Bobby L Calhoun

A1C Charles A Reives – A3C Elwood C Van Nole Jr

C Gary L Zimmerman

U.S. Marines

Captains – Victor M Girodengo – Edward M Morehead

Sergeants– James E Lee – Richard W Leeman – James C Moultrie

Jackson Sinyhard Jr – William J Wilson

Corporals – James H Brock – Emerson K Brown – George C Burrow

Tucker R Burt – Philip V Caraccio – Paul T Chapin – George E College

Donald A Davidson – Thomas B Gladstone – Charles Harmon

William R Kittel – Michael J Mando – James V Matruski – Henry B McKine

Anthony B Nelson – Rich G Pacheco – Michael A Palmieri – Edward P Ray

Lawrence O Rohde – Ronald F Smith – Theodore E Stark

Timothy M Treweek – Harrison Wallace – David E Walsh – James R Wilson

Lance Corporals– William B Breen – Jimmie E Brown – John G Brusso Jr

Douglas D Everett – Howard D Hall – Gail K Hanning – Robert E Harvey

Danny E Holder – Joseph M Kelly – Robert C Lisicki – Brian Elvin Martin

Enrique D Padilla – Alfred E Peterson – Charles L Stevens

Jimmie I Swink – James C Tischer

Privates First Class – Dwight L Aldridge – Russell J Babcock

Roger J Beiter – Rosco Ford – Dickie L Glover – Gerald Griffith

Henry D Grimm – Harry R. Hawk – Gerald G. Hawkins – Kenneth J Haywood

James T Kitchens – James D Meade –Joseph D Mogelinski

Franklin Newman – Robert J Rhodes – Ronald Richard Richert

Gerald W Ross – Joseph B Sheppard – Arthur Slaughter – Quinton Smith

Lawrence R Vanness – Ralph E White

Privates– Robert S Shedis – Jerry Skidmore

More about Loma Ridge Air Crash:

