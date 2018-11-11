In Memory: Worst Air Disaster in OC History

|
Editor’s note: This Veterans Day Voice of OC is publishing the most recent plaques on display at Heroes Hall honoring some of Orange County’s most decorated veterans. This plaque was erected to honor the 84 men who were killed when the plane transporting them to Viet Nam crashed into Loma Ridge after take off from El Toro Marine Air Station on June 25, 1965.
In Memory of the U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines who Died
on June 25, 1965, While En Route to Vietnam
in the Worst Air Disaster in Orange County History
U.S. Air Force
CAPT William F. Cordell – Capt Jacques G Senecal – 1LT Gary M Rigsbee
1LTRobert H K Shannon – 1LT John A Zietke – MGST William H Meridith
TSGT Marlin W Tatom – SSGT James E Burnes – SSGT Bobby L Calhoun
A1C Charles A Reives – A3C Elwood C Van Nole Jr
C Gary L Zimmerman
U.S. Marines
Captains – Victor M Girodengo – Edward M Morehead
Sergeants– James E Lee – Richard W Leeman – James C Moultrie
Jackson Sinyhard Jr – William J Wilson
Corporals – James H Brock – Emerson K Brown – George C Burrow
Tucker R Burt – Philip V Caraccio – Paul T Chapin – George E College
Donald A Davidson – Thomas B Gladstone – Charles Harmon
William R Kittel – Michael J Mando – James V Matruski – Henry B McKine
Anthony B Nelson – Rich G Pacheco – Michael A Palmieri – Edward P Ray
Lawrence O Rohde – Ronald F Smith – Theodore E Stark
Timothy M Treweek – Harrison Wallace – David E Walsh – James R Wilson
Lance Corporals– William B Breen – Jimmie E Brown – John G Brusso Jr
Douglas D Everett – Howard D Hall – Gail K Hanning – Robert E Harvey
Danny E Holder – Joseph M Kelly – Robert C Lisicki – Brian Elvin Martin
Enrique D Padilla – Alfred E Peterson – Charles L Stevens
Jimmie I Swink – James C Tischer
Privates First Class – Dwight L Aldridge – Russell J Babcock
Roger J Beiter – Rosco Ford – Dickie L Glover – Gerald Griffith
Henry D Grimm – Harry R. Hawk – Gerald G. Hawkins – Kenneth J Haywood
James T Kitchens – James D Meade –Joseph D Mogelinski
Franklin Newman – Robert J Rhodes – Ronald Richard Richert
Gerald W Ross – Joseph B Sheppard – Arthur Slaughter – Quinton Smith
Lawrence R Vanness – Ralph E White
Privates– Robert S Shedis – Jerry Skidmore
More about Loma Ridge Air Crash:
Berardino: Heroes Hall Veterans Museum Honors More Heroes