Masuda: U.S. Army, Distinguished Service Cross, WWII

Editor’s note: This Veterans Day Voice of OC is publishing the most recent plaques on display at Heroes Hall honoring some of Orange County’s most decorated veterans. Kazuo Masuda was born in Westminster, CA on November 30, 1918.

SSGT Kazuo Masuda

Citation: Distinguished Service Cross

War: World War II

Staff Sergeant Kazuo Masuda, Infantry, U.S. Army. For extraordinary heroism in connection with military operations against an armed enemy while serving with Company F, 2-D Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team attached to the 34th Infantry Division, and action against enemy forces on July 6, 1944, near Molino a Ventoabbto, well his advanced observation post was the target of heavy mortar and artillery barrages, SSGT Masuda crawled 200 yards to the mortar section, secured a mortar tube and ammunition, and returned to the observation post. Sergeant Masuda single-handedly directed affective fire upon the enemy for 12 hours, inflicting heavy casualties and repulsing two major enemy counterattacks on August 27-28th, 1944. Near Florence, Italy, SSGT Masada voluntarily led two men on a night patrol across the Arno River and through the heavily-mined North Bank. Hearing movements to his right, he ordered his men to cover him while he crawled forward and discovered that they have a strong enemy force had surrounded them. Realizing he was trapped, he ordered his men to withdraw while he engaged two enemy automatic weapons. At the sacrifice of his life, he enabled his comrades to escape with valuable information which materially aided the successful crossing of the Arno River. SSGT Masuda’s gallant heroism and selfless devotion to duty exemplify the highest traditions of the military forces of the U.S. and reflect great credit upon himself, the 34th Infantry Division and the U.S. Army.

More about Staff Sergeant Kazuo Masuda: