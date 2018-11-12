Orange County Honors Veterans at Heroes Hall

0 Shares Email

Orange County residents gathered Saturday, Nov. 10, to honor veterans at the Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa and to celebrate the Marine Corps 243rd birthday.

The free community celebration was organized by Workers Across California at the Heroes Hall exhibit at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC