Orange County Honors Veterans at Heroes Hall

Orange County residents gathered Saturday, Nov. 10, to honor veterans at the Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa and to celebrate the Marine Corps 243rd birthday.
The free community celebration was organized by Workers Across California at the Heroes Hall exhibit at the Orange County Fairgrounds.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Jose Seda, 82, is a full time volunteer. He served in the US Marine Corps For from 1953-57.. He enjoys volunteering. “It keeps me busy,” Seda says. “I also want to let me fellow veterans know there is support and that there is someone there to welcome them back home upon their return.”
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Nick Berardino leads the guests in a “OO-RAH” A battle cry familiar among marines. Berardino served as a machine gunner in Vietnam. He is now the Heroʼs Hall Foundation president.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Pacifico Soldati, 35. Served in Afghanistan as an Army staff sergeant. He now lives in Irvine.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Davina Bilow, 38. Marino Corps for Camp Pendleton, MCTSSA, and Futenma, Okinowa.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Veterans sing in unison at a tribute for Veterans Day in Orange County on Nov. 10, 2018.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Bill Price, right, and Buck Sergeant, left, served in World War II. Lives in Lake Forest.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Mo Jones, was stationed in Guam, Camp Pendleton, Hawaii, and the Philippines.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Bruce bender, 95 years old. The oldest Marine honored at the Orange County veterans tribute Nov. 10, 2018.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Ron Grace, E-4 Marine, 73, enjoys the event with his wife Lin Grace, 68. Both live in Huntington Beach.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Private Mateas, left, and Private Gonzalez, 9 are eager to greet guests.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Left, Lenis Salazar, 17. Elizabeth Ortiz, 16. Erika Mata, 14. All live in Anaheim and are attending Magnolia High School where they are part of the JROTC program.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Starting from right, Keith Elliot, Marine, received a Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam. George Rodriguez, 70, served in the Army during Vietnam. Robert Sanchez, 51, Marine, Vietnam. Dan Yates, 70, Vietnam, Marines infantry. Rick Garcia, 69, Norwalk, served in Vietnam.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Dan Murray, 75, and Lyn Lillard, 72, stroll through the Orange County Fairgrounds. Murray, from Rancho Santa Margarita, served in the army as a military policeman.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Lupita Ortiz, 57 from Garden Grove. Lupita holds back tears as she explains her gratitude for the men and women who served our country. “It is important we recognize their service and suffering and let them know we admire them for their sacrifice and fight.”
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Tariek Atchley, 21 of Huntington Beach, comes from a long line of veterans. He is volunteering at the virtual reality exhibit put on by USC. It allows veterans to revist combat in a virtual reality fashion. “It helps them reconcile and come one step above their PTSD, they are in control here,” Atchley says.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Maria Solis Martinez served for 30 years in the U.S. Air Force. She was stationed in the Vietnam-era in Texas, Puerto Rico, Nebraska and Washington DC. She is 79 and resides in Anaheim.