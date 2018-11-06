Orange County’s November 2018 Election Day in Photos

Voters lined up at community centers, elementary schools and clubhouses on Nov. 6, 2018, to vote in the general election.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Michelle Saldana, a 27-year-old Orange resident, votes for the first time.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Frank Golden, 93, voted in Santa Ana at the Rancho Santiago Community College District polling place.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Pam Ray, 63, of Huntington Beach shows off her “I Voted” sticker after voting at the La Cuesta by the Sea polling location in Huntington Beach on Nov. 6, 2018. Her son, Charles Ray, is running for Huntington Beach City Council.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Dana Rohrabacher, thanks student pollsters, Wynn Diezler, 17, Bianca Luz, 16, and Jack Duncan, 16, after he voted at a Boys and Girls Club polling location in Costa Mesa on Nov. 6, 2018.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Maddie Mills, a 19-year-old Chapman student was driven to a Santa Ana polling place to vote by her mother Alba Ramos, 47.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Kathryn Fisher, a 19-year-old Orange resident, votes for the first time.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Bob Pelligrino, 42, Santa Ana resident, brought his son Alex peligrino, 6, along for Election Day.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Fabiola Ceja, 41, from Tustin filled out a provisional ballot in her 2nd time voting.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Keith O’Hanlon, 27, of Huntington Beach was a first-time voter in the 2018 general election.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Patti Reid, 57, of Huntington Beach was a first-time poll worker in the November 2018 election.