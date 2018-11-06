Santa Ana’s High-Stakes Mayor and Council Race [Latest Election Night Count]

2 Shares Email

The initial election count showed Mayor Miguel Pulido, David Penaloza, Roman Reyna, and Cecilia Iglesias in the leading positions for Santa Ana mayor and City Council.

The initial count of mail-in ballots, released at 8:05 p.m., showed:

Mayor: Miguel Pulido (incumbent) ahead of Councilman Sal Tinajero, 56.4 percent to 43.6 percent.

City Council Ward 2: David Penaloza with wide lead ahead of the next-highest candidate, Sandra “Pocha” Peña Sarmiento, 31.9 percent to 16.2 percent.

City Council Ward 4: Roman Reyna with a narrow 1.2-percent lead above Phil Bacerra, the only other candidate for the seat, 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent.

City Council Ward 6: School board member Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias with an 11-point lead over the next highest candidate, Mirna Velasquez, 41.6 percent to 30.3 percent.

Editor’s Note: This article is updated after each new round of the count from election officials. The most recent update was at 8:05 p.m. See an archive below of each Voice of OC update.

In close races in Orange County, the winner may not be known for days or weeks.

In the June primary, 42 percent of all ballots in Orange County were not yet counted at of the end of election night. Many mail-in ballots did not arrive at the county elections office until the Friday after Election Day.

Two main groups of candidates were battling for control of Santa Ana City Hall in Tuesday’s election, pitting people backed by the police officers’ union against those backed by $170,000 from a secret source.

On one side of the election were Pulido, Bacerra, Velasquez, and Penalosa – who are supported by the city police officers’ union, which is Santa Ana’s largest campaign spender. The union spent over $450,000 supporting the candidates, mainly for advertisements, while it seeks a raise for officers at a time the city’s upside-down finances put it on a path to bankruptcy in a few years.

On the other side were Tinajero, Peña Sarmiento, and Mendoza. Three of them – Reyna, Tinajero, and Peña Sarmiento – were supported by a secret donor or donors who routed $170,000 in dark money through a shell company created about a month before the election. The money has gone to ads and public opinion polls for these candidates and against one of their opponents.

The election came as the city faces an ever-worsening financial crisis, pulling $10 million in one-time money this year to make ends meet – which is projected to grow to a $32 million annual gap next fiscal year.

The largest factor in the fiscal crisis is sharply rising employee pension costs – mostly for police – at a time residents complain of long response times to 9-1-1 police calls and a growing population of homeless people affecting neighborhoods and businesses.

Tuesday’s election was considered highly consequential for Santa Ana because three City Council seats are vacant, leading to the largest turnover on the council in six years.

Santa Ana voters also decided Tuesday whether to approve the highest sales tax among the 34 cities in Orange County, to bring in an estimated $63 million extra to the city each year to avoid bankruptcy or major cuts to services.

Initial results showed the tax measure ahead, 56 percent to 44 percent.

While the exact amount varies by family, depending on how much they purchase in the city each year, the tax increase would cost hundreds of dollars a year for households. It raises the cost of each purchase in the city by 1.5 percent – from the current 7.75 percent sales tax to 9.25 percent – and would add an estimated $63 million extra per year to the city’s coffers.

ELECTION COUNT UPDATES:

[8:05 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 6] The first reported election count showed leading positions for Pulido, Penaloza, Reyna, and Iglesias, with Reyna having the narrowest lead at 1.2 percent. The count was reported at 8:05 p.m.

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.