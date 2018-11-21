0 Shares Email

The Gift of Hope Inspires 16thAnnual KidWorks Christmas Store

Santa Ana-based nonprofit seeks unused, unwrapped toys and gift cards

Santa Ana, Calif. – Believing that hope is a gift that never goes out of style, KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens, has set a goal of collecting more than 1,500 Christmas presents for parents to give to their young family members.

With the goal of providing KidWorks parents with the joy of purchasing Christmas gifts for their children, the toys will be made available to them for just 10 percent of their retail value at the Christmas Store at the Dan Donahue Center. Proceeds collected from the store then go to a benevolence fund to assist the neediest of families throughout the year.

Suggested gifts for children four to 12 years old include arts and crafts supplies, bikes, skateboards, scooters, dolls and action figures, along with grooming items, science sets and games. Gift cards from Amazon, Starbucks, Target, Walmart, Visa and movie theaters are popular with teens.

“Our Christmas Store offers an affordable option for families, contributing to the dignity and pride they experience in providing holiday gifts for one another,” said David Benavides. KidWorks’ Executive Director. “We are empowering families and helping to restore hope in a community facing a multitude of challenges.”

Interested parties have three ways to assist. They can donateunused, unwrapped toys and gift cards directly to the Christmas Store, host a toy drive, or volunteer to work at the store on December 18. For more information, visit https://kidworksoc.org/christmas-store or contact the KidWorks Volunteer Department at 714.834.9400, extension 115.

The KidWorks Dan Donahue Center is located at 1902 West Chestnut Avenue in Santa Ana.

About KidWorks

Since 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in challenging neighborhoods in central Santa Ana, California thrive in body, mind and spirit. As a 501(C) (3) nonprofit, KidWorks provides programs that empower low-income students on their journey from Pre-K to B.A. The outcome is self-reliant young adults, equipped for today’s workforce, who are making a difference and giving back to their community. KidWorks recognizes that education is the great equalizer and that all children deserve access to a quality education regardless of the neighborhood in which they grow up. Our methodology supports the entire family to ensure student success. For the past several years, 100% of KidWorks high school students graduate on time and 100% go on to college. The odds are stacked against KidWorks youth. Statistics show that 89% of low income, first generation, college students leave college without completing their degree. With the launch of KidWorks’ College Success Initiative, graduating high school seniors will enroll in this innovative program that will create a path toward college success for them. To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.

