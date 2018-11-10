The Latest Results in Key OC Races (Saturday After Election Day)

9 Shares Email

Four days after the 2018 general election, about 69 percent of all estimated ballots have been counted.

Saturday’s update, which was released at 5 p.m., added 38,568 ballots to the tallies, with another estimated 329,000 ballots left to count.

The update showed Democrat Harley Rouda’s lead over Republican incumbent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher growing, from 3.6 percentage points to 4 points, in the race for the 48th Congressional District.

Rouda declared victory Saturday, but Rohrabacher’s campaign did not concede and said it plans to wait for the remaining ballots to be counted before issuing a statement.

The close races attracted about 130 observers Friday at the county Registrar of Voters office, largely volunteers and attorneys from the Orange County Republican Party, California Democratic Party and various campaigns. They could challenge the validity of signatures on ballots but not actually see how people voted.

Observers had lodged about 400 challenges to OC ballot signatures as of Saturday morning, according to election officials. Under a new California law, 504 OC voters as of Saturday were sent letters regarding rejected signatures so they have an opportunity to correct or verify the signature, according to county election officials.

Thousands of mail-in ballots sent to the Registrar on election day arrived in the days after the election, according to county officials. State law allowed mail-in ballots to arrive as late as 8 p.m. Friday and still be counted, as long as they were postmarked no later than Election Day.

Below is a run-down of updated vote counts in some of the county’s key races. There is no update scheduled Sunday due to Veteran’s Day, and daily 5 p.m. updates are scheduled to start again Monday.

Congressional Races

48th Congressional District

Harley Rouda (D): 109,591 votes, 52.0% (+4,544 votes from the prior day)

Dana Rohrabacher (R, Incumbent): 101,081 votes, 48.0% (+3,362 votes)

Rouda’s lead over Rohrabacher increased from 3.6 points to 4.0 points since the prior day’s update. 8,510 votes separate the two candidates.

39th Congressional District

Young Kim (R): 87,924 votes, 50.7% (+4,713 votes)

Gil Cisneros (D): 85,501 votes, 49.3% (+4,962 votes)

Kim’s lead fell from 1.6 percentage points to 1.4 points since the prior day’s update. Updated figures are calculated based on vote counts report from Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

45th Congressional District

Mimi Walters (R, Incumbent): 107,132 votes, 50.5% (+3,157 votes)

Katie Porter (D): 105,123 votes, 49.5% (+3,168 votes)

Walters held her 1-point lead, which had narrowed the previous day from 2 percentage points to 1 point.

49th Congressional District

Mike Levin (D): 113,383 votes, 54.6% (+13,237 votes)

Diane Harkey (R): 94,140 votes, 45.4% (+7,634 votes)

Levin’s lead grew from 7.3 percentage points to more than 9 points since the prior day’s update. Updated figures are calculated based on vote counts reported from Orange and San Diego counties.

State-Level Races

65th State Assembly

Sharon Quirk-Silva (D, Incumbent): 48,214 votes, 54.1% (+4,658 votes)

Alexandria “Alex” Coronado (R): 40,856 votes, 45.9% (+2,852 votes)

Quirk-Silva’s lead increased from 6.8 percentage points to 8.2 points since the prior day’s update.

74th State Assembly

Cottie Petrie-Norris (D): 70,558 votes, 50.7% (+2,097 votes)

Matthew Harper (R, Incumbent): 68,741 votes, 49.3% (+1,922 votes)

Harper was previously ahead, but Petrie-Norris pulled ahead Thursday with a 0.4 percentage-point lead, which increased Friday to a 1.2 point lead and again slightly on Saturday to a 1.4 point lead.

County-Level Races

Fourth District Supervisor

Tim Shaw (R): 52,907 votes, 50.6% (+6,927 votes)

Doug Chaffee (D): 51,740 votes, 49.4% (+7,259 votes)

Shaw’s lead narrowed slightly in Saturday’s update, from 1.4 points to 1.2 points.

District Attorney

Todd Spitzer (R): 339,521 votes, 53.2% (+17,247 votes)

Tony Rackauckas (R, Incumbent): 299,157 votes, 46.8% (+14,280 votes)

Spitzer’s significant lead grew slightly in the latest update, from 6.2 points to 6.4 points.

Sheriff-Coroner

Don Barnes (R): 368,701 votes, 56.2% (+16,992 votes)

Duke Nguyen (D): 286,875 votes, 43.8% (+15,909 votes)

Barnes continued to have a significant lead, which stood at 12.4 percentage points with the latest update. Duke Nguyen conceded this race on Wednesday.

City Races

This list only shows the top vote-getters. View results for all the candidates on the Registrar of Voters website.

Anaheim Mayor

Harry Sidhu: 19,476 votes, 35.5% (+1,705 votes)

Ashleigh Aitken: 16,842 votes, 29.9% (+1,885 votes)

Sidhu’s lead narrowed slightly in the latest update, from 5.6 percentage points to 4.7 points, though he continued to have a significant lead.

Anaheim City Council, District 2

Jordan Brandman: 3,110 votes, 40.6% (+254 votes)

James Derek Vanderbilt: 2,370 votes, 31.4% (+162 votes)

Brandman’s lead grew slightly in the latest update, and he continued to have a significant lead of 9.7 points.

Anaheim City Council, District 3

Jose F. Moreno (Incumbent): 3,598 votes, 50.5% (+443 votes)

Mitch Caldwell: 2,272 votes, 32.9% (+214 votes)

Moreno’s lead grew slightly in the latest update, from 17.6 percentage points to 18.9 points.

Anaheim City Council, District 6

Trevor O’Neil: 7,895 votes, 45.9% (+691 votes)

Patty Gaby: 5,978 votes, 34.7% (+496 votes)

The margin between the two candidates is virtually the same since the prior day’s update.

Anaheim Measure L

Yes: 29,016 votes, 50.6% (+2,978 votes)

No: 27,436 votes, 49.4% (+2,404 votes)

The measure gained ground in the latest update, going from a 2-point lead to 2.8 points.

Santa Ana Mayor

Miguel Pulido (Incumbent): 17,127 votes, 53.0% (+1,074 votes)

Sal Tinajero: 15,202 votes, 47.0% (+1,182 votes)

Pulido’s lead narrowed slightly, from 6.8 points to 6 points, though he continued to have a strong lead.

Santa Ana City Council, Ward 2

David Penaloza: 8,630 votes, 27.9% (+534 votes)

Sandra Pena Sarmiento: 6,011 votes, 19.4% (+505 votes)

Penaloza’s wide lead grew slightly, from 8.5 percent to 9.0 percent, in the latest update.

Santa Ana City Council, Ward 4

Roman Reyna: 16,428 votes, 53.3% (+1,174 votes)

Phil Bacerra: 14,400 votes, 46.7% (+976 votes)

Reyna’s lead grew slightly from the prior day’s update, from 6.4 percentage points to 6.6 points.

Santa Ana City Council, Ward 6

Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias: 11,539 votes, 39.9% (+804 votes)

Nelida Medoza: 9,035 votes, 31.2% (+837 votes)

Mirna Velasquez: 8,344 votes, 28.9% (+557 votes)

Iglesias’ lead narrowed slightly from the prior day’s update, from 8.7 percentage points to 8.0 points, though she continued to have a significant lead.