HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! USO UNITED STATES VOLUNTEER OF THE QUARTER AWARDED TO JANICE SPRIGGS OF BOB HOPE USO ORANGE COUNTY!

Bob Hope USO is thrilled that Jan Spriggs was named the US Volunteer of the Quarter. It was very well deserved. Here are some reasons why.

In the last quarter Jan, in addition to her regular center shift, planned and executed Family Days for three units and manned our resource tent at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base 4th of July Celebration. Jan was also instrumental in positioning Bob Hope USO as a leading charity in the SeaCliff Tee it Up for the Troops Golf Tournament in Huntington Beach, and forged a relationship that will last years. We were the only military nonprofit beneficiary who participated in the planning of the event. We were also the only one that serves our current military exclusively. Jan attended every meeting and was able to get spaces for several service members to golf. All Jan’s work gave Bob Hope USO tremendous visibility.

Jan spends countless hours preparing and executing events for all size groups of service members and their families in Orange County. This quarter was especially busy with military support, public awareness and fundraising events. Yet no detail is too small and all small details matter in the making of memories. Jan corralled people, sought out donations and put all the pieces together time and time again because she understands the sacrifice of our military families and recognizes the responsibility of civilians to care for them. She is honored to spend her volunteer time at Bob Hope USO and is a wonderful ambassador for us.

Congratulations, Jan! You deserve it!

