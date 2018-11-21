Voice of OC Embraces Art

0 Shares Email

Voice has always been about giving voice to the voiceless. So it came as a shock to us that as the traditional media contracts, one of the casualties has been arts and culture coverage, unless you count updates on the Real Housewives, art and culture.

We see arts and culture as both a reflection of our time and a catalyst for change. Where would Napoleon be without the 1812 Overture? Where would civil rights movement be without “To Kill a Mockingbird”?

Arts and Culture is important for our civic life because through the artist, abstract ideas are given life and history is remembered. Art inspires, motivates and engages the soul.

This year, Voice of OC has stepped up to make sure that Arts and Culture journalism doesn’t end in a slow fade. Our coverage will keep you informed, take you back stage, and surprise you with great gems hidden in the many corners of Orange County’s diverse neighborhoods. We cover our world-class performing arts venues but we also take you to the lesser known, but equally inspiring artistic communities that thrive in this county’s cultural melange.

We need your support to take on this new challenge.

Your investment in Voice of OC’s arts and culture coverage means that the important work of our local artists, musicians, actors, producers, and dancers will be amplified by solid journalism that tells their story to a wider audience.

Arts and Culture means we can bring you:

To continue, we need your financial support.

We aren’t owned by a hedge fund, a media mogul or a special interest. We have hundreds of small donors and a few foundations that support local journalism, understanding that they must let us do our job without direction or influence.

Your donation to Voice of OC ensures that the arts in Orange County will not go unnoticed and that arts organizations will be able to grow their audiences.

Right now, through December 31 is NewsMatch. Your donation will be matched up to $1000. Donors of over $240 (or a $20 monthly pledge), will also receive a free one-year subscription to the New York Times.

Is art worth $20 a month or more to you? If you care about local art and artisans, please consider supporting Voice of OC.