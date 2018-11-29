Voice of OC Holds Government Accountable

13 Shares Email

The next time you’re standing at the DMV, or the Post Office or the Social Security office, use the time to reflect on this: Unelected bureaucrats are just as responsible to the citizenry for their decisions and actions as elected officials.

What a concept! Public workers work for you – not politicians, not special interests, not corporations. The things they do on the job – like emails, and reports, and meetings, is open to public scrutiny. After all, you’re the boss.

Voice of OC keeps track of your government from the council chambers to the inner sanctum of city hall. How the planning department is permitting construction, building or maintaining roads and policing the city are just a few of the public services that contribute to our quality of life.

Voice of OC keeps you up-to-date on the policy decisions, key players and impacts so you have the information to participate in the process and influence decision making. Most importantly we file public records requests every week to get the information the government doesn’t want you to know. Sometimes it means we have to file a lawsuit, but so far, we’ve won every time.

Stories you got first from Voice of OC:

To continue to bring you the important hometown stories we need your support.

Now through Dec. 31 is our year-end drive when donations are matched, dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000. People who give $240 a year (or $20 every month) will also receive a free one-year subscription to the New York Times.

We go after the important stories that you need to know to keep tabs on your government, your tax dollars and your quality of life. Please, give today. Every dollar helps.



