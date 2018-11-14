Voice of OC Publisher to Join KPCC AirTalk Discussion

0 Shares Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., will be a featured guest on today’s AirTalk with Larry Mantle.

The segment will air 11:10 a.m.-11:21 a.m. and then 11:26 a.m.-11:38 a.m. on 89.3 KPCC which is also streamed live online. Santana will be a guest on discussing Orange County’s politics and the election.

The discussion will look at Democrats taking leads in most of the county’s competitive Congressional district races, how Latino and other voting groups are having an impact on the election and what this all means for the Republican Party in Orange County.