The Temptations Comes to Cerritos Center on Jan. 11

Press Release

for immediate release

November 15, 2018

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Welcomes Back

The Temptations

on Fri., January 11, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Rolling Stone magazine said The Temptations is “indisputably the greatest black vocal group of the modern era, this quintet created masterpiece after masterpiece of chugging, gospel-tinged soul.” The legendary group returns to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA), bringing its timeless groovy tunes and stylishly iconic coordinated dance moves. Tickets for the concert, scheduled for Friday, January 11, 8:00 PM, start at $70 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office and cerritoscenter.com or by calling (562) 916-8500.

Grammy winner THE TEMPTATIONS set the bar for vocal groups with an impressive avalanche of hits, including My Girl and The Way You Do the Things You Do, a song penned and produced by Smokey Robinson that propelled the Grammy-winning group into worldwide fame. Known for its fine-tuned choreography and harmonious crooning, The Temptations quickly became a Motown favorite and one of the most revered male vocal groups of all time, able to tackle lush Pop and politically charged Funk with equal aplomb and appeal.

With a colorful repertoire that has embraced numerous genres over the last five decades – including Soul, R&B, Doo-Wop, and Funk – the quintessential quintet has garnered an impressive list of honors. The single Cloud Nine earned a 1968 Grammy for “Best Rhythm & Blues Performance.” Papa Was a Rolling Stone won two Grammys in 1972 for “Best R&B Vocal Performance” and “Best R&B Instrumental Performance” and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame along with My Girl. The band scored another Grammy in 2000 for Ear-Resistible, which was chosen “Best Traditional R&B Vocal Album.” The Temptations was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Temptations today consists of Otis Williams, Terry Weeks, Joe Herndon, Ron Tyson, and Bruce Williamson. The quintet continues to perform to sold-out crowds who still cheer for its timeless hits, such as Get Ready, I Wish It Would Rain, Happy People, I Can’t Get Next to You, and Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me).

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

