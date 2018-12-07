The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. V Comes to Cerritos Center

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

18000 Park Plaza Drive

Cerritos California 90703

Press Release

for immediate release

December 6, 2018

Contact: Kim Bui, (562) 916-1317, kbui@cerritos.us

For tickets: (562) 916-8500, cerritoscenter.com

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Presents

The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. V: The Return of Kenny Vance

on Sat., January 26, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Don’t miss an exciting night of THE BEST OF DOO-WOP VOL. V: THE RETURN OF KENNY VANCE at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, January 26, 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $50 and are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

KENNY VANCE & The Planotones rocked with the signature song Looking for an Echo. Vance, who was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2002, was welcomed into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

JIMMY GALLAGHER & THE PASSIONS set the Doo-Wop world ablaze with the million-selling single Just to Be With You, Gloria, I Only Want You, This Is My Love, and Made for Lovers. The group has appeared at major venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, The Nassau Coliseum, and the Paramount Theatre.

The lineup also includes JIMMY CLANTON, of whom Variety magazine hailed, “This ageless entertainer sings as if he were a universe of music.” The man who belted out hits such as Another Sleepless Night, Just a Dream, A Letter to an Angel, Venus in Blue Jeans, and the Top 10 Go Jimmy Go was declared “truly a star in any era” by The Hollywood Reporter. Clanton was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

THE FIREFLIES, whose hits included You Were Mine, I Can’t Say Goodbye, Marianne, and My Girl, will also perform. Greatly influenced by Latin-flavored music, CHRIS MONTEZ charmed fans and critics with Let’s Dance, which soared to No. Four on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. One of the leading rockers in the Los Angeles Latino community after the tragic death of Ritchie Valens, Montez delivered the hits Some Kinda Fun, Call Me, and There Will Never Be Another You. He has toured with Clyde McPhatter, Sam Cooke, The Platters, and Smokey Robinson. Rounding out the evening’s lineup is THE DUKES OF DOO-WOP, whose a capella street-corner-style harmony takes audiences back to the good old days of the ’50s and ’60s.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

CALENDAR LISTING

High-resolution images are available at

publicity.cerritoscenter.com

Performers are listed alphabetically.

Event: The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. V

The Return of Kenny Vance

Theater: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos

Date: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 8:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $85/$80/$75/$60/$50

Ticket Information: Tickets are available only at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts’ Ticket Office, at cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.