Arts & Learning Selling Pianos

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

Arts & Learning Conservatory 151 Kalmus Drive, Suite G-3 Costa Mesa,CA 92626

Pianos, Digital Pianos and Orchestral Strings Available for Public Purchase Thursday, Friday & Saturday, December 13-15, 2018

The Arts and Learning Conservatory of Orange County has had the use of new first-class pianos and digital pianos on a no-cost basis for 2018. This arrangement is provided through a partnership with the Rockley Family Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization. These instruments, and instruments otherwise made available will be sold to perpetuate this valuable program and provide valuable resources to the Conservatory.

A large selection of grands, baby grands, digital player grands, vertical (upright) pianos, digital pianos, keyboards and bowed orchestral strings will be available. This event will feature instruments from such famous makers as Steinway & Sons, Seiler, Pramberger, Yamaha, Roland, Stravari Fine Violins and many others. Most instruments are less than one-year old, include a new factory warranty, are tuned, and ready to go. Delivery and special no-interest financing is available on site. Moreover, in most cases, a “substantial portion” of your purchase is considered as a charitable contribution to the Rockley Family Foundation and may be TAX DEDUCTIBLE.*

There are two ways to view and purchase:

1) BY APPOINTMENT: You are invited to attend a special “pre-sale” on Thursday, December 13,

Friday, December 14 and the morning of Saturday, December 15, along with our faculty and staff, prior to the general public. This will give you an opportunity to purchase with priority in selection and price reductions. To secure a time call: (714) 728-7100

2) FINAL DAY: You may attend the final sale day on Saturday, December 15, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM without an appointment.

This event will be held in the Arts and Learning Conservatory Building at 151 Kalmus Drive, Suite G-3, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. For directions please call or vist: www.RockleyFamilyFoundation.org/Arts&Learning

In a time where creative solutions are needed to maintain a properly equipped music program, the continuation of this loan program is important to us in our efforts to further education in the arts. We invite you to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.

Respectfully,

Debora Wondercheck Founder, CEO of the Arts & Learning Conservatory

For information and available appointment times call (714) 728-7100