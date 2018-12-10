2 Shares Email

LAGUNA ART MUSEUM ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA COOL ART AUCTION 2019

LAGUNA BEACH, CA (December 7, 2018) — On February 16, 2019, Laguna Art Museum will present its annual California Cool Art Auction. 2019 will mark the 37th edition of the highly-anticipated event. With works by over 100 important California artists, the museum-curated California Cool Art Auction 2019 will include original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails.

Thanks to the museum’s long-standing relationships with California artists and galleries, and their generosity in supporting the institution, Art Auction 2019 will include highly desirable works by both established and emerging artists. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education.

Laguna Art Museum’s Art Auction is the longest-running benefit art auction in California and one of Orange County’s most exciting art and social experience. Tickets are $125 for museum members at the Supporter level and higher, and $150 for all others. Tickets purchased at the door, subject to availability, will be $150 for members and $175 for non-museum members. Tickets include auction admission, complimentary valet parking, hors d’oeuvres, and drinks.

The Art Auction event will take place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, with the silent auction from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the live auction at 8:00 p.m. The live auction, led by Aaron Bastian of Bonham’s, is an exciting, unique event, with competitive bidding in the room and absentee bids placed from around the world.

The Art Auction team for 2019 is led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Vanessa Helin; and committee members Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Michael Fullen, Tim Hawkins, Eden Phair, and Karen Varner.

Featured Artists

Tristan Abel

Peter Alexander

Yorgo Alexpoulous

Daniel Angeles

Florence Arnold

Natalie Arnoldi

Don Bachardy

Marlo Bartels

Tim Bavington

Sherri Belassen

Kelly Berg

Maria Bertran

Wolfgang Bloch

John Botz

Andrea Brown

Jerry Burchfield

Mark Chamberlain

Mindy Cherri

Michael Childers

Stacy D’Aguiar

Deborah Davidson

Paul Davies

Tony DeLap

Brittney Diamond

Joshua Dildine

Laddie John Dill

Jorg Dubin

Ned Evans

Colin Fleck

Kaori Fukuyama

Jacques Garnier

Eric Gerdau

Jimi Gleason

Joe Goode

Kristina Grace

James Griffith

Bradley Hankey

Danny Heller

Scot Heywood

Kelsey Irvin

Kathy Jones

Jeff Juhlin

Catherine Kaleel

Sherry Karver

G. Ray Kerciu

Jeremy Kidd

Mary-Austin Klein

Jason Kowalski

Peter Krasnow

Tom Lamb

Robert Larson

Kristin Leachman

Dave Lefner

David Ligare

Victoria MacMillan

John Mason

Danny McCaw

Dan McCleary

Elizabeth McGhee

Scott McMillin

Pierce Meehan

Yevgeniya Mikhailik

David Milton

Andy Moses

Gwynn Murrill

Michael Obermeyer

Kenton Parker

Gregory Price

Richard Reiner

Chris Richter

Brian Robertson

Matthew Rolston

David Ruddell

Bradford J. Salamon

Doug Shoemaker

Caleb Siemon and Carmen Salazer

Adam Silverman

John Sonsini

Don Suggs

Cecil Touchon

Marton Varo

Stephanie Weber

Alex Weinstein

William Wray

Scott Yeskel

*list as of December 7

About Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles, and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field.

Laguna Art Museum stands just steps from the Pacific Ocean in the beautiful city of Laguna Beach. The museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum.

Location

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive in Laguna Beach, on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Cliff Drive.

Hours

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Closed Wednesdays

Closed Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day

Admission

General admission: $7.00

Students (18+) and S eniors (60+): $5.00

Visitors aged 17 and under: FREE

Museum members: FREE