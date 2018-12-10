|
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit an arts & culture press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.
For Immediate Release
Media Contact: Cody Lee | 949.494.8971 x211 | clee@lagunaartmuseum.org
LAGUNA ART MUSEUM ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA COOL ART AUCTION 2019
LAGUNA BEACH, CA (December 7, 2018) — On February 16, 2019, Laguna Art Museum will present its annual California Cool Art Auction. 2019 will mark the 37th edition of the highly-anticipated event. With works by over 100 important California artists, the museum-curated California Cool Art Auction 2019 will include original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails.
Thanks to the museum’s long-standing relationships with California artists and galleries, and their generosity in supporting the institution, Art Auction 2019 will include highly desirable works by both established and emerging artists. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education.
Laguna Art Museum’s Art Auction is the longest-running benefit art auction in California and one of Orange County’s most exciting art and social experience. Tickets are $125 for museum members at the Supporter level and higher, and $150 for all others. Tickets purchased at the door, subject to availability, will be $150 for members and $175 for non-museum members. Tickets include auction admission, complimentary valet parking, hors d’oeuvres, and drinks.
The Art Auction event will take place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, with the silent auction from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the live auction at 8:00 p.m. The live auction, led by Aaron Bastian of Bonham’s, is an exciting, unique event, with competitive bidding in the room and absentee bids placed from around the world.
The Art Auction team for 2019 is led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Vanessa Helin; and committee members Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Michael Fullen, Tim Hawkins, Eden Phair, and Karen Varner.
Featured Artists
Tristan Abel
Peter Alexander
Yorgo Alexpoulous
Daniel Angeles
Florence Arnold
Natalie Arnoldi
Don Bachardy
Marlo Bartels
Tim Bavington
Sherri Belassen
Kelly Berg
Maria Bertran
Wolfgang Bloch
John Botz
Andrea Brown
Jerry Burchfield
Mark Chamberlain
Mindy Cherri
Michael Childers
Stacy D’Aguiar
Deborah Davidson
Paul Davies
Tony DeLap
Brittney Diamond
Joshua Dildine
Laddie John Dill
Jorg Dubin
Ned Evans
Colin Fleck
Kaori Fukuyama
Jacques Garnier
Eric Gerdau
Jimi Gleason
Joe Goode
Kristina Grace
James Griffith
Bradley Hankey
Danny Heller
Scot Heywood
Kelsey Irvin
Kathy Jones
Jeff Juhlin
Catherine Kaleel
Sherry Karver
G. Ray Kerciu
Jeremy Kidd
Mary-Austin Klein
Jason Kowalski
Peter Krasnow
Tom Lamb
Robert Larson
Kristin Leachman
Dave Lefner
David Ligare
Victoria MacMillan
John Mason
Danny McCaw
Dan McCleary
Elizabeth McGhee
Scott McMillin
Pierce Meehan
Yevgeniya Mikhailik
David Milton
Andy Moses
Gwynn Murrill
Michael Obermeyer
Kenton Parker
Gregory Price
Richard Reiner
Chris Richter
Brian Robertson
Matthew Rolston
David Ruddell
Bradford J. Salamon
Doug Shoemaker
Caleb Siemon and Carmen Salazer
Adam Silverman
John Sonsini
Don Suggs
Cecil Touchon
Marton Varo
Stephanie Weber
Alex Weinstein
William Wray
Scott Yeskel
*list as of December 7
About Laguna Art Museum
Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles, and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field.
Laguna Art Museum stands just steps from the Pacific Ocean in the beautiful city of Laguna Beach. The museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum.
Location
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive in Laguna Beach, on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Cliff Drive.
Hours
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Closed Wednesdays
Closed Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day
Admission
General admission: $7.00
Students (18+) and S eniors (60+): $5.00
Visitors aged 17 and under: FREE
Museum members: FREE
Media Contact: Cody Lee, Director of Communications | 949.494.8971 x211 | clee@lagunaartmuseum.org