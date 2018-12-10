Cerritos Center Welcomes Charo and John Davidson

0 Shares Email

18000 Park Plaza Drive

Cerritos California 90703

Press Release

for immediate release

December 4, 2018

Contact: Kim Bui, (562) 916-1317, kbui@cerritos.us

For tickets: (562) 916-8500, cerritoscenter.com

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Welcomes Back Charo With Special Guest John Davidson

on Sun., January 27, 2:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Spend the afternoon with entertainment icons Charo and John Davidson at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 27, 2:00 PM. Tickets start from $50 and can be purchased at the Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

With her trademark “cuchi cuchi,” Spanish fireball CHARO shook up the world, becoming an international sensation with her Flamenco-inspired Platinum album Guitar Passion, which Billboard crowned as the “Female Pop Album of the Year.” The guitarist-singer-comedienne is “ageless, timeless, eternal,” raves the Las Vegas Sun.

Twice named “Best Classical Flamenco Guitarist in the World” by Guitar Player Magazine, Charo has been an integral force in the contemporary Latin music world since the 1970s. Recognizable for her witty humor and engaging accent, she is embraced worldwide for her fine guitar mastery. Her dance hit España Cañi – the traditional bullfighting song – garnered a nomination for a World Dance Music Award. In 2003, Charo received a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for creating “Latin Style.” She was honored with a Billboard International Latin Music Award and a Golden Eagle Award for “Outstanding Entertainer of the Year.” Her hits include the Platinum Cuchi-Cuchi, Stay With Me, and Dance a Little Bit Closer.

Charo is joined by acclaimed TV personality and Broadway veteran JOHN DAVIDSON, best known for playing Curly in Oklahoma!, a role that won him the Theater Guild Award. A consummate performer who is comfortable in various mediums, from the stage to television and the big screen, Davidson began performing on Broadway in the late 1960s. The stage veteran has appeared in the productions The Fantasticks, The Music Man, Camelot, Chicago, Man of La Mancha, and the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical State Fair.

On television, Davidson has hosted That’s Incredible, The New Hollywood Squares, One Hundred Thousand Dollar Pyramid, and The John Davidson Daytime Talk Show. He starred with Sally Field in the televised series The Girl With Something Extra. On the big screen, Davidson appeared in the Disney musicals The Happiest Millionaire and The One and Only Genuine Original Family Band. Other film roles include Airport 80, Edward Scissorhands, and The Squeeze.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

