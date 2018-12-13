0 Shares Email

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 11/27/2018

Media Contact: Amy Behrens, (949) 498-2139, behrens@casaromantica.org

Mozart symphony in the round with Orchestra Collective of OC

Casa Classic: Orchestra Collective of Orange County

Thursday, January 31, 2019 @ 7PM | Tickets $25-30; on sale now

San Clemente, CA – Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, a nonprofit southern California cultural center, is offering patrons a unique musical experience to start of 2019: a chance to experience a live performance of Mozart’s symphonies with seating ‘in the round.’

Guests will be seated around approximately 25 musicians from the Orchestra Collective of Orange County in Casa Romantica’s historic Main Salon, with its soaring solarium ceiling adorned with ornate coffers and skylights. The performance will be conducted by Dr. David Rentz, who has served as the Orchestra Collective’s Music Director since 2016. Prior to that, he was the Music Director of the Orange County Symphony.

The Orchestra Collective of Orange County is Orange County’s only collaboratively-governed orchestra. The Collective seeks to produce music distinguished by its diversity and innovation in genre-bending arrangements.

“This performance is exemplary of our mission to make culture accessible for people of all ages,” said Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika D. Palys. “To experience the symphonies of Mozart by the Orchestra Collective in Casa Romantica’s intimate setting is a unique treat.”

Founded in 2016 by veterans of the Southern California classical music scene, The Orchestra Collective of Orange County believes that collaboration and self-governance can and will yield amazing results, both artistically and otherwise. A group that embodies and embraces diversity of all kinds, they strive to produce one-of- a-kind musical events that will thrill both longtime concert-goers and complete musical newcomers.

If you go: Casa Classic: Orchestra Collective of Orange County performs at Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on Thursday, January 31 at 7:00 PM in the Main Salon. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and a donation bar will serve wine and non-alcoholic refreshments. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for Casa members. Tickets are available online at CasaRomantica.org/Calendar, by telephone at (949) 498-2139, or in person at the administrative offices during public hours.

The Casa Classic series is made possible with support from Fluidmaster.

About Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Under the leadership of Executive Director Berenika D. Palys, Casa Romantica has commissioned several critically-acclaimed works, including Casa Coastal: The Art of Baja California (2018; visual art), Casa Theater: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2018; theater), Casa Kinetic: Celebrating Tap Dance Legends (2018; dance), Casa Coastal: Rebecca Louise Law (2017; visual art), Casa Kinetic: Contemporary Dance Collective (2017; contemporary dance), The Beauty of the Butterfly (2017; visual art), Casa Kinetic: Carrie Lee Riggins (2016; contemporary dance), Casa Drama: Slings & Arrows (2015; theater), and Open Casa: The Photographs of Douglas Kirkland (2015; visual art). The 2018-19 Casa Captivating season includes more music, visual and performing arts commissions, and an enhanced wellness program.

“Casa Romantica strives to be the epicenter for innovative artistic experiences in our southern California community,” says Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika D. Palys.

Casa Romantica also hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round. The institution’s annual Casa Romantica Music Festival and Academy has received critical praise for its comprehensive two-week music studies program in cello, piano, viola, and violin.

Casa Romantica also offers a Summer Dance Workshop, a Spring Break Arts Week, various art, literature, and horticulture events to grades K-12, and welcomes over 2,000 children from the Capistrano Unified School District each year for STEAM-based field trips that examine the history of San Clemente and the coastal environment.

Mission Statement: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672. Hours: Tuesday—Thursday 11 am—4 pm; Friday—Sunday 10am—2pm; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members and children under age 13 visit for FREE. For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org