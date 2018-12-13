0 Shares Email

December 12, 2018

Contact: Kim Bui, (562) 916-1317, kbui@cerritos.us

For tickets: (562) 916-8500, cerritoscenter.com

Russian National Ballet Theatre Presents

Swan Lake

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Sat., February 2, 8:00 PM

The Russian National Ballet Theatre “is a cut above many of its rivals.” – Washington Post

CERRITOS, CA – The Russian National Ballet Theatre brings its celebrated version of the timeless Swan Lake to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, February 2, 8:00 PM. Purchase tickets, which start from $60, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

With vibrant costumes, elaborate sets, and mesmerizing movement, the internationally acclaimed RUSSIAN NATIONAL BALLET THEATRE dancers weave through SWAN LAKE, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s tale of a swan maiden and a prince and their battle with an evil sorcerer.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre was founded in the transitional period of the late 1980s, when many in the Soviet Union’s Ballet institutions were exercising newfound creative freedom by starting fresh companies that merged the timeless traditions of classical Russian Ballet with new dance forms borrowed from around the world. Today the company features more than 50 dancers (many of whom have been with the company since its inception) and has earned worldwide recognition for its elaborate sets, vibrant costumes, and presentations of Don Quixote, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, and The Nutcracker.

For tickets or more information on the performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Event: Russian National Ballet Theatre Swan Lake

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos

Date: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 8:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $80/$75/$70/$65/$60

Ticket Information: Tickets are available only at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts’ Ticket Office, at cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.