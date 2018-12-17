Philharmonic Society Announces Chinese New Year Celebration

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:

Jean Hsu | (949) 553-2422, ext. 236 | jean@philharmonicsociety.org

Marie Songco-Torres | (949) 553-2422, ext. 230 | marie@philharmonicsociety.org

PHILHARMONIC SOCIETY OF ORANGE COUNTY ANNOUNCES CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

FEATURING:

CHINA NATIONAL BEIJING OPERA COMPANY AND HUBEI CHIME BELLS NATIONAL CHINESE ORCHESTRA

SUPPORTED BY CONSULATE GENERAL OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA IN LOS ANGELES

IRVINE, CA—The Philharmonic Society of Orange County is pleased to present its Chinese New Year Celebration on Monday, February 18, 2019, 8pm, at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Bringing a rare opportunity to experience the quintessence of Chinese culture, the Chinese New Year Celebration features a performance by the Hubei Chime Bells National Chinese Orchestra, as well as the internationally renowned China National Beijing Opera Company, Troupe One, with special appearances by Peking Opera superstars Yu Kuizhi and Li Shengsu. This performance is part of the Philharmonic Society’s Eclectic Orange Series, sponsored by Judith and Howard Jelinek. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, December 17.

The first half of the program features the Hubei Chime Bells National Chinese Orchestra performing works that transport listeners to ancient China. In 1978, a set of 2,500-year-old bronze and stone chime bells were excavated from the tomb of a Chinese ruler from the Bronze Age in Hubei, China. Believed to be the earliest twelve-tone equal temperament instruments in the world, these chime bells create an authentic, melodious timbre and also are breathtaking to behold due to their grand scale and elaborate cast technique. Additionally, other traditional instruments are featured on the program, including the qing, a stone or jade chime; the xun, a vessel flute; and the se, a plucked zither.

The second half of the concert features Troupe One of the China National Beijing Opera Company presenting three scenes from the Peking opera repertoire that include instrumental music, vocal performance, mime, dance and acrobatics. Dressed in traditional costumes with full makeup, celebrated performers Yu Kuizhi and Li Shengsu are featured on a program that includes scenes from three classic Peking operas: Divergence, Palace of Eternal Life, as well as Uproar in Heaven, a classic Chinese story that follows the adventures of the mischievous Monkey King who wreaks havoc in his rebellion against the Jade Emperor.

The Hubei Chime Bells National Chinese Orchestra is a part of the Hubei Provincial Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, which is a leading performing arts organization that produces and performs traditional and folk opera, dance and music of the Hubei province. Committed to innovation in the arts, the theatre has won numerous awards including the first prize of the Excellent Performance Award of the first China Opera Festival, a Wenhua Award and Hubei Five-One Project Award. Through their international tours, the Hubei Chime Bells National Chinese Orchestra commits itself to cultural exchange and establishing connections between Chinese people and people from all over the world through visual and auditory performances.

Founded in 1955 as China’s premier Peking opera organization, the China National Beijing Opera Company is one of the national ensembles of performance arts directly under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, People’s Republic of China. The company includes acclaimed performers, playwrights, directors, composers and stage designers and has presented productions ranging over the wide diversity of Peking opera performance styles. The company’s Troupe One is its most esteemed, delivering the highest quality performances of traditional and contemporary repertoire. Masters of their generation, leading artist Yu Kuizhi and acclaimed director Li Shengsu have enhanced the artistic style of Troupe One, which also includes numerous performers who have won awards in national competitions.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, is located at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Ticket prices start at $28 and are available at the Philharmonic Society box office at (949) 553-2422, online at www.PhilharmonicSociety.org, and at the Center box office at (714) 556-2787. Artists, programs and prices are subject to change.

ABOUT THE PHILHARMONIC SOCIETY:

Founded in 1954, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents the world’s most acclaimed symphony orchestras, chamber ensembles, soloists and international artists for the enjoyment and appreciation of Orange County audiences. A catalyst for cultural and educational development throughout the region, the Philharmonic Society is a key resident company in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and also presents concerts at the Irvine Barclay Theatre and various venues in Orange County.

For more than 60 years, the Society has presented artists who set the standards for artistic achievement: Sir Georg Solti, Itzhak Perlman, Jacqueline du Pré, Daniel Barenboim, Lorin Maazel and Cecilia Bartoli, to name just a few. In addition, many of the world’s greatest orchestras have performed in Orange County by invitation of the Philharmonic Society. The Society celebrated the diversity of our cultural landscape with Eclectic Orange Festival presentations from 1999-2004. Eclectic Orange events championed contemporary composers through commissions and sponsorship of regional and world premieres. Among the living composers presented were Tan Dun, Philip Glass, Osvaldo Golijov, John Adams, Edgar Meyer, Burhan Öçal and Mikel Rouse. Past presentations include the West Coast premiere of Steve Reich’s “The Cave,” the Southern California premiere of Terry Riley’s “Sun Rings,” the United States exclusive engagement of Théâtre Zingaro, the West Coast premiere of “Orion” by Philip Glass, the West Coast premiere of Steve Reich’s “WTC 9/11”, and the 2011 exclusive West Coast recital appearance of opera superstar Renée Fleming.

The Society’s nationally recognized Youth Music Education Programs, one of the most extensive music education programs of its kind in the country, are offered free of charge to schools, students and parents, and each year reach more than 160,000 students from first grade through high school.

#

FOR CALENDAR EDITORS:

WHAT:

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Hubei Chime Bells National Chinese Orchestra

China National Beijing Opera Company

WHEN:

Monday, February 18, 2019, 8pm

PROGRAM:

Hubei Chime Bells National Chinese Orchestra

A Moonlit Flowery Night on the Spring River

Ge Tian (Mystery Bird)

Eight Sounds

Jing-Chu Minor

The Silk Road

China National Beijing Opera Company

Divergence

Palace of Eternal Life

Uproar in Heaven

WHERE:

Segerstrom Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

TICKETS:

Ticket prices start at $28.

Available at the Philharmonic Society box office (949) 553-2422,

or online at www.philharmonicsociety.org.

Tickets are also available at the Center’s box office at (714) 556-2787.

INFORMATION: Call (949) 553-2422 or visit www.PhilharmonicSociety.org