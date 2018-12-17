1 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Renee Bodie

rbodie@soka.edu

(949) 480-4821

All-Star Harp-Guitar Night with Acclaimed Guitarist Muriel Anderson in The Club@Soka, Soka University’s Intimate Black Box Theatre

Friday, January 18, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

(Aliso Viejo, CA, December 13, 2018)

Muriel Anderson with Stephen Bennett will perform on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Soka Performing Art Center’s Club@Soka black box theatre. Tickets are $30 for adults; and $26 for students, seniors, and active military families. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at PerformingArts.Soka.edu or by calling 949-480-4ART (4278).

One of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarists and harp-guitarists, Muriel Anderson is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. Her CD Nightlight Daylight was chosen as one of the top ten CDs of the decade by Guitar Player magazine. Anderson will be joined by fellow harp-guitarist Stephen Bennett, founder of The Harp Guitar Gathering, and William Eaton.

Tickets are $30 for adults; and $26 for students, seniors, and active military families. Purchase tickets online at PerformingArts.Soka.edu or by calling 949-480-4ART (4278).

About Muriel Anderson

Guitarist and harp-guitarist Muriel Anderson was the first woman to win the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. Her video of “Why Worry” on 20-string harp guitar has over 8 million online views and her CD Nightlight Daylight was chosen as one of the top ten CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine.

Anderson founded the Music for Life Alliance, a charity to help get instruments and lessons to kids, and her recording “Heartstrings” accompanied the astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery. A portion of the proceeds of this concert will benefit the Music for Life Alliance.

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Entering its eighth season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage, Soka Performing Arts is located on the campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. Under the leadership of General Manager Renee Bodie, the 1,000-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.

Designed truly to reflect the university’s commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring The Club@Soka black box theatre and a dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photovoltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility’s electrical needs.

Soka University of America is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate program. The campus is rated in the Top 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges in US News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2019.” The university is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs and was founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. For more information: www.soka.edu.

Video Links:

Vincent-Muriel Anderson & Tommy Emmanuel

“Kojo No Tsuki – Osaka” By Muriel Anderson

Event Info:

Muriel Anderson’s All-Star Harp-Guitar Night

Friday, January 18, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.

Event URL: https://bit.ly/SokaMurielAnderson

Soka University of America

1 University Drive

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Tickets: $30/$26 students, seniors, and active military families (General Admission)

949-480-4ART (4278)

Muriel Anderson (left) and Stephen Bennett (right)

# # #