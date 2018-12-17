0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

18000 Park Plaza Drive

Cerritos California 90703

Press Release

for immediate release

December 13, 2018

Contact: Kim Bui, (562) 916-1317, kbui@cerritos.us

For tickets: (562) 916-8500, cerritoscenter.com

Violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Sam Haywood Play at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Wed., February 6, 7:30 PM

“Bell doesn’t stand in anyone’s shadow.” – The New York Times

CERRITOS, CA – During a career spanning more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, and conductor, Joshua Bell has become one of the most celebrated violinists of his era. Accompanied by pianist Sam Haywood, the Grammy winner performs at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Wednesday, February 6, 7:30 PM. Purchase tickets, which start from $85, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

The evening’s program features: BEETHOVEN – Violin Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23;

PROKOFIEV – Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 94a; and GRIEG – Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major, Op. 13. Additional works will be announced from the stage.

An exclusive Sony Classical artist, JOSHUA BELL has recorded more than 40 albums, garnering an impressive collection of honors, including four Grammys (for Perpetual Motion, Bernstein, and Violin Concerto), a Gramophone Award, the Echo Klassik Award, and an Avery Fisher Prize. He was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame in 2005. Recognized by the New York chapter of The Recording Academy and the National Young Arts Foundation, Bell was crowned “Instrumentalist of the Year” in 2010 by Musical America. In 2011, he was named the music director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, becoming the only person to hold this post since Sir Neville Marriner formed the orchestra in 1958.

Perhaps the event that helped transform Bell’s reputation from a “musician’s musician” to a household name was his incognito performance in a Washington, D.C. subway station in 2007. The unprecedented experiment was for a Washington Post story, which won a Pulitzer Prize and sparked an international firestorm of discussion regarding art appreciation, culture, and human nature.

Bell’s acclaimed recordings include French Impressions, The Red Violin Concerto, The Essential Joshua Bell, Voice of the Violin, and Romance of the Violin, which Billboard named the “Classical CD of the Year” in 2004. Bell collaborated with Wynton Marsalis on the Grammy-winning spoken-word children’s album Listen to the Storyteller and Béla Fleck’s Grammy-winning recording Perpetual Motion.

For tickets or more information on Bell’s performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

CALENDAR LISTING

High-resolution images are available at

publicity.cerritoscenter.com

Performers are listed alphabetically.

Event: Joshua Bell, violin

and Sam Haywood, piano

Theater: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos

Date: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 7:30 PM

Ticket Prices: $95/$90/$85

Ticket Information: Tickets are available only at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts’ Ticket Office, at cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.