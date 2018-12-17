Jack Jones and Jane Monheit to Take the Stage at the Cerritos Center

3 Shares Email

18000 Park Plaza Drive

Cerritos California 90703

Press Release

for immediate release

December 17, 2018

Contact: Kim Bui, (562) 916-1317, kbui@cerritos.us

For tickets: (562) 916-8500, cerritoscenter.com

Jack Jones and Jane Monheit Take the Stage at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Fri., February 8, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Two-time Grammy winner Jack Jones and Jazz and Pop vocalist Jane Monheit dazzle at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, February 8, 8:00 PM. Monheit performs first and Jones closes the show. Purchase tickets, which start from $50, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

Jazz-Pop singer JACK JONES is “arguably the most technically accomplished male Pop singer of a vanishing ilk,” raves The New York Times. Inspired after seeing Frank Sinatra perform at his high school, Jones decided to pursue a music career. His rise to the top has included consistently sold-out shows and more than 50 albums – 17 of them charting Billboard’s Top 20 – including The Race Is On, Lady, Call Me Irresponsible, and What I Did for Love. The legendary crooner won two Grammys for “Best Pop Male Vocal Performance,” and he was nominated for the songs The Impossible Dream, Wives and Lovers, Lollipops and Roses, and the album Jack Jones Paints a Tribute to Tony Bennett, in which Jones pays homage to his longtime friend and an American icon.

In addition to a successful recording career, Jones has performed to wide applause in musical theater, appearing in Guys and Dolls, South Pacific, She Loves Me, and Pajama Game. He also received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Don Quixote in the national tour of Man of La Mancha. He was a staple on television variety shows in the ’60s and ’70s, including Toast of the Town (also known as The Ed Sullivan Show); The Andy Williams Show; The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour; Bandstand; and The Steve Allen Show. His achievements in the entertainment realm won Jones a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989.

JANE MONHEIT is blessed with “a voice of phenomenal beauty,” hails The New York Times. Her recent album, The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald, established Monheit as one of today’s best vocalist-musicians. Since her debut album, Never Never Land, which was on the Billboard Jazz chart for more than a year, Monheit’s other acclaimed works include Come Dream With Me; Taking a Chance on Love; and The Lovers, The Dreamers and Me.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

CALENDAR LISTING

Event: Jack Jones and Jane Monheit

Theater: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos

Date: Friday, February 8, 2019, 8:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $85/$80/$70/$60/$50

Ticket Information: Tickets are available only at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts’ Ticket Office, at cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.