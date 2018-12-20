The David Bowie Alumni Tour Comes to Cerritos Center

2 Shares Email

18000 Park Plaza Drive

Cerritos California 90703

Press Release

for immediate release

December 19, 2018

Contact: Kim Bui, (562) 916-1317, kbui@cerritos.us

For tickets: (562) 916-8500, cerritoscenter.com

Don’t Miss A Bowie Celebration – The David Bowie Alumni Tour

When It Comes to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Sat., February 9, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – David Bowie fans will want to save the date! A Bowie Celebration – The David Bowie Alumni Tour comes to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, February 9, 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $80 and can be purchased at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

Rolling Stone magazine called Davie Bowie “the greatest rock star ever.” The late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and five-time Grammy winner tested music genres with chart busting hits, including the No. One Let’s Dance and the Top 20 successes China Girl and Modern Love. In A BOWIE CELEBRATION – THE DAVID BOWIE ALUMNI TOUR, an evening showcasing the Starman’s critically acclaimed discography, vocalists and musicians who have recorded and toured with Bowie perform his music the way he wanted it to be played.

Join key alumni musicians of Bowie’s bands from across the decades, including his longest standing member Mike Garson, who was featured on more than 20 Bowie albums, including his much talked about masterly solo on the Aladdin Sane track. Garson performed with Bowie on both his first and last U.S. concerts and hundreds of concerts around the globe in between. Other Bowie band alumni include Earl Slick, who worked on Bowie’s David Live, Young Americans, Station to Station, and The Next Day albums; Mark Plati, who supervised the live execution of the Bowie albums Heathen and Low; bassist Carmine Rojas, who worked on multi-Platinum hits Let’s Dance, China Girl, and Modern Love; singer-songwriter Bernard Fowler, acclaimed for his work with The Rolling Stones; Corey Glover, a founding member of the Grammy-winning Living Colour; and multi-instrumentalist songwriter-producer Lee John.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

