‘Forever Motown’ Plays Six Performances at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents A Special Rock ‘N Roll Event from the Heart of Motor City!

FOREVER MOTOWN

SIX PERFORMANCES ONLY!

Wednesday, January 30 – Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach!

December 19, 2018…Laguna Beach, CA…Laguna Playhouse presents an evening that will have you “Dancing in the Streets,” FOREVER MOTOWN! FOREVER MOTOWN will perform six performances only, Wednesday, January 30 through Saturday, February 2 at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

FOREVER MOTOWN is an incredible collection of nine all-star performers including the Spinners original lead singer G.C. Cameron and former Temptations Lead Singer Glenn Leonard, along with members of The Marvelettes and a live band singing your favorite hit songs from all the Motown legends including The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Smoky Robinson and more.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

FOREVER MOTOWN will perform six performances only, Wednesday, January 30 through Saturday, February 2 at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances are Wednesday, January 30 at 7:30pm; Thursday, January 31 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm; Friday, February 1 at 7:30pm; Saturday, February 2 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $45.00 – $65.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m (open until showtime on all performance days).

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.