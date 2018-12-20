0 Shares Email

18000 Park Plaza Drive

Cerritos California 90703

Press Release

for immediate release

December 17, 2018

Contact: Kim Bui, (562) 916-1317, kbui@cerritos.us

For tickets: (562) 916-8500, cerritoscenter.com

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Welcomes Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul & Mary on Sun., January 6, 7:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) presents Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey of the legendary group Peter, Paul & Mary on Sunday, January 6, 7:00 PM. Purchase tickets, which start from $45, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

The trio PETER, PAUL & MARY shook up the 1960s music scene with socially conscious Folk hits, earning five Grammys and numerous Gold and Platinum albums. In 2006, Peter, Paul & Mary received the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s “Lifetime Achievement” award. Legendary singers PETER YARROW & NOEL PAUL STOOKEY celebrate the iconic trio’s hits at Cerritos, including If I Had a Hammer, Blowin’ in the Wind, Puff (The Magic Dragon), I Dig Rock & Roll Music, and Leaving on a Jet Plane.

Few American Folk groups have outlasted Peter, Paul & Mary. During its legendary career, the threesome produced 13 Top 40 hits, six of which cracked the Top 10. The group’s eight Gold and five Platinum albums feature timeless hits, including the No. One Leaving on a Jet Plane, Puff the Magic Dragon, Blowin’ in the Wind, and Where Have All the Flowers Gone.

The three made a name for themselves as singers-advocates for social and political causes. Through the years, the group’s messages have been expressed through traditional ballads such as The Three Ravens and Take Off Your Old Coat. An impressive catalog of works – including If I Had a Hammer, Cruel War, 500 Miles, Lemon Tree, In the Early Morning Rain, and All My Trials – earned Peter, Paul & Mary a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from The Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006. The following year, the trio received the prestigious Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s “Distinguished Peace Leadership Award” for its courageous leadership in the cause for world peace. Recipients of that honor include the Dali Lama, Walter Cronkite, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Mary Travers passed away in 2009, but Yarrow and Stookey continue the group’s music and message with tours worldwide.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

Event: Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul & Mary

Theater: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos

Date: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 7:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $85/$75/$65/$55/$45

Ticket Information: Tickets are available only at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts’ Ticket Office, at cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.