Assemblymember Daly Issued Statement on the Nearly $15.6 Million in Homeless Emergency Assistance Funds Awarded to the Santa Ana / Anaheim / Orange County Continuum of Care

NEWS RELEASE

FOR RELEASE: December 20, 2018

CONTACT: David W. Miller (916) 319-2069

Assemblymember Daly Issued the Following Statement on the Nearly $15.6 Million in Homeless Emergency Assistance Funds Awarded to the Santa Ana/Anaheim/Orange County Continuum of Care

Funding Award was Announced Today by the California Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council

Sacramento –”This is great news. These funds were made available through the Homeless Emergency Aid Program established by the Governor and State Legislature earlier this year. One way to solve California’s homeless crisis is through state and local partnerships, as well as public-private partnerships. This funding will help the county and local cities pay for things like emergency housing vouchers, rapid rehousing, construction of emergency shelters and other options for getting people off the streets.”

