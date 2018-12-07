Former Fullerton Police Chief Charged With Attacking Paramedic

0 Shares Email

Former Fullerton Police Chief David Hendricks and Captain Timothy Oliveras have been charged with fighting paramedics and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Friday District Attorney news release.

Hendricks and Oliveras apparently got into a fight with two EMTs at an Aug. 24 concert at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. The EMTs were evidently treating Hendricks’ wife after she fell during the concert, according to a police report.

According to the DA’s news release, Oliveras put an EMT in a chokehold and Hendricks shoved the two EMTS to the ground during the fight. Hendricks is being charged with two counts of battery and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer. Oliveras is being charged with one count of battery and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Hendricks could face up to three years in county jail and Oliveras faces a maximum sentence of up to two years on county jail, according to the DA’s news release.

On Nov. 2, Hendricks resigned from the Fullerton Police Department and didn’t provide a reason why.

Friends for Fullerton’s Future, a local blog, published screenshots Nov. 2 of the Irvine police report about the alleged fight. The screenshots don’t show which officer filed the report.

“Based on statements provided, it was determined Hendricks used physical force on [name blanked out] by pushing him while he was actively working as an EMT. It was also determined Oliveras used physical force on [an EMT] by grabbing and applying pressure to [unnamed EMT’s] neck as [the EMT] attempted to medically treat Hendricks’ wife. Furthermore, based on the statements provided, it was determined used physical force by pushing [an EMT] multiple times when she was actively working as an EMT. Based on these statements, it was determined both Hendricks and Oliveras were in violation of CPC 240; Assault and CPC 243(b); Battery on an EMT,” reads the report.

Hendricks’ wife was being treated by EMTs at the concert after she had fallen, but the report said he insisted on taking her home in an Uber ride.

“I heard the male subject (Hendricks) say, ‘I’m a fucking cop’ and then continue talking about wanting to take an Uber home,” reads the report, adding that Hendricks tried walking away, but was stopped by the two responding officers. “Don’t fuck with me,” Hendricks told officers, according to the report.

The DA news release reads, “Hendricks is accused of pushing two EMTs as they attempted to provide treatment and Oliveras is accused of putting one victim in a headlock.”

After leaving the Fullerton Police Department Hendricks became a finalist for police chief of Mt. San Antonio College.

At a public forum for the finalists, the moderator of the police chief candidate forum asked if there was any past history that could question the judgement of the candidates.

“Have you engaged in any conduct on or off duty which would call into question your reputation or judgement?” the moderator at the police chief forum asked.

“Well, I will tell you that the answer to that is no. And you can see — hear things about a number of, well anybody — and know this, it’s a story, it’s one side. And everybody has different things that go on throughout their lives … and my goal since … just getting out of high school and decided that I wanted to be a police officer was to maintain, live my life with integrity … that meant you didn’t want to go to parties your friends did because you didn’t go to and I missed those and didn’t have a problem with it … but there isn’t a greater charge, as a police officer in general, integrity is paramount, there’s no question about that we all know that.”

Hendricks concluded, “When you’re the chief you’re speaking for the whole entire department, so that is, takes that importance of integrity and decision-making and magnifies it tenfold so it’s very important to me.”

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter.