The Pink Floyd Wall Experience Comes to the Cerritos Center

December 4, 2018

The Pink Floyd Wall Experience: The Ultimate Pink Floyd Tribute

Comes to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on Fri., January 18, 8:00 PM and Sat., January 19, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Mark it on your calendars! The Pink Floyd Wall Experience The Ultimate Pink Floyd Tribute is coming to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) at 8:00 PM on Friday, January 18 and Saturday, January 19. Get tickets, which start from $30, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

With more than 200 million albums sold since 1967, the English band Pink Floyd remains one of the most influential groups of all time. The Grammy-winning group is embraced for its psychedelic Rock music, philosophical lyrics, sonic experimentation, innovative album art, and elaborate live shows. Pink Floyd ruled the Rock world with the record-breaking Dark Side of the Moon, which reigned on the Billboard Top 200 Album charts from 1973 to 1988. The band, which won a Grammy for “Best Rock Instrumental Performance” on Marooned, was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. Nearly 1 million Pink Floyd albums are sold yearly worldwide.

Produced and led by Brody Dolyniuk (Zeppelin USA), THE PINK FLOYD WALL EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE is a full theatrical production of Pink Floyd’s concept album and touring show, The Wall, featuring a live band re-creating the entire album note-for-note with state-of-the-art sound, cutting-edge lighting, lasers, and spectacular video. Sit back and enjoy the innovation and hits that the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers introduced to the world, including Another Brick in the Wall, Comfortably Numb, Hey You, and Run Like Hell.

For tickets or more information on the performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

