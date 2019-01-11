APA Presents ‘Fusion 2019’ on February 1 and 2

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

Contact: Nicole Perreira

c: 714.536.2514 x 4025

e: nicole.pr.hbapa@gmail.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

APA’s Presents “Fusion 2019” on February 1 and 2

Huntington Beach, Calif.: The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA), the magnet arts program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District, presents “Fusion 2019” by its Dance department. This annual celebration of dance will hold three performances on February 1 and 2: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The show will take place in the Historic Huntington Beach Union High School District and Bell Tower. Tickets are $22 for adults, $16 for students and seniors, and are available beginning January 1 at hbapa.org/see.

This year’s “Fusion” will be presenting “Then and Now,” an array of choreography that showcases the history of past dance to the current trends of the industry. Come see how early choreographers set roots that changes the trajectory of their disciplines, while also supporting the young artists of APA as they take the stage and present a fusion of dance like no one else can.

“Fusion” is one of two yearly main stage dance shows produced by APA in which its six ensembles—tap, modern, jazz, ballet, and the award-winning commercial and repertory ensembles—perform.

About the Academy for the Performing Arts

The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) is the magnet arts program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District. APA is known for its award-winning theatre and musical theatre shows, accomplished dance program, proficient orchestra, and innovative Music Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program. APA prides itself on “igniting creative artists of the future” by providing master-level instruction in classical and popular music, dance, acting, playwriting, costume design and technical theatre to over 700 students per year.

###