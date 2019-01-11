1 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 1/3/2019 Media Contact: Amy Behrens, (949) 498-2139, behrens@casaromantica.org

Casa Romantica Launches $1 Ticket Program for Children Attending Classical Music Concerts Program aims to make classical music an accessible habit for children and their parents

San Clemente, CA – Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, a nonprofit southern California cultural center, is launching a gamechanging new program for children. For each concert produced by the institution’s Casa Classic classical music concert series, a limited number of $1 tickets will be available for school children ages 6 to 16. The Casa Classic concerts are open to all ages but are typically marketed to adults. However, children who study music and dance have proven to develop better focus, higher self-confidence, and a better long-term memory. In turn, the foundations of performing arts drive these individuals to achieve greater success in higher education, teamwork, and critical thinking.

“We have noticed that students from our Music Academy and other young people occasionally appear in our audience at Casa Classic concerts,” says Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika D. Palys. “Multiple studies have confirmed the correlation of improved cognitive thinking with playing and/or listening to classical music as children. That said, a common barrier preventing children from exploring classical music is apprehension on the part of their parents or caregivers – they worry that their child may not be entertained by it, and so they don’t take the monetary risk to expose their child. With the launch of this program, that risk is removed, and a consistently low price enables families to make a habit of attending classical music concerts together.”

Casa Romantica typically produces four Casa Classic concerts each season, with one serving as a fundraiser. In 2019, $1 tickets will be available for two concerts: The Orchestra Collective of Orange County on January 31, and opera soprano Liv Redpath on February 14. Parents or caregivers must register their child in advance. The $1 tickets are not valid for the Casa Classic winter fundraiser, An Evening with Jane Monheit.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens prides itself on making the arts accessible for its community. In addition to its programs for all ages in music, visual and performing arts, history, literature, and lifestyle, the institution hosts a number of programs and events for children year-round, all of which are free to participate in. Its most notable program is the Casa Romantica Music Festival and Academy, an annual two-week summer academy that teaches musical instrument instruction and composition to children ages 8-13. Casa Romantica sponsors all costs, including instrument rentals, private instruction, and daily lunch and snacks.

To purchase tickets: $1 tickets are limited to children ages 6-16 and must be purchased in advance of the concerts for which they are available. Tickets are available online at CasaRomantica.org/Calendar, by telephone at (949) 498-2139, or in person at the administrative offices during public hours.

The Casa Classic series is made possible with support from Fluidmaster.

About Casa Romantica

Cultural Center and Gardens Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Under the leadership of Executive Director Berenika D. Palys, Casa Romantica has commissioned several critically-acclaimed works, including Casa Coastal: The Art of Baja California (2018; visual art), Casa Theater: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2018; theater), Casa Kinetic: Celebrating Tap Dance Legends (2018; dance), Casa Coastal: Rebecca Louise Law (2017; visual art), Casa Kinetic: Contemporary Dance Collective (2017; contemporary dance), The Beauty of the Butterfly (2017; visual art), Casa Kinetic: Carrie Lee Riggins (2016; contemporary dance), Casa Drama: Slings & Arrows (2015; theater), and Open Casa: The Photographs of Douglas Kirkland (2015; visual art). The 2018-19 Casa Captivating season includes more music, visual and performing arts commissions, and an enhanced wellness program.

“Casa Romantica strives to be the epicenter for innovative artistic experiences in our southern California community,” says Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika D. Palys.

Casa Romantica also hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round. The institution’s annual Casa Romantica Music Festival and Academy has received critical praise for its comprehensive two-week music studies program in cello, piano, viola, and violin. Casa Romantica also offers a Summer Dance Workshop, a Spring Break Arts Week, various art, literature, and horticulture events to grades K-12, and welcomes over 2,000 children from the Capistrano Unified School District each year for STEAM-based field trips that examine the history of San Clemente and the coastal environment.

Mission Statement: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672. Hours: Tuesday—Thursday 11 am—4 pm; Friday—Sunday 10am—2pm; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members and children under age 13 visit for FREE. For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org