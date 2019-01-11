Cruz and Rodriguez: Change The Name of William E. Fanning Elementary School

Dear School Board Members of the Brea-Olinda Unified School District:

It was a very challenging 2018 for all of us, but the blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifices that we have endured has led us to this point:

The Brea-Olinda School Board meeting this Monday, January 14th.

At December’s board meeting, you finally directed Superintendent Brad Mason to bring three (3) new names that do not include the W. E. Fanning namesake to the upcoming board meeting, after a year and four months of organizing, advocating, examining and uncovering the truth about William E. Fanning’s involvement with the KKK in the 1920’s along with Brea’s unwritten sundown rules, when Black folks had to leave by 6 pm.

And we’re now asking you once again: Please stay vigilant and change the name of William E. Fanning Elementary School.

This has nothing to do with the Fanning family today. They are a respected part of the community. The history and endeavors of William E. Fanning are a part of Brea’s history but should not be memorialized on the marquee of a Brea school. Instead, teach about the history of Brea from all perspectives. Teach the Native American, African American, Chicanx/Latinx, Asian American, and White working-class history of Brea. The days of limiting history to a White elitist perspective are over. If past and present generations of students in Brea schools learned all of these historical perspectives, then the Brea residents that have come out of the woodwork this past month to keep Fanning’s name might better understand the problem of naming a school after W. E. Fanning.

We know that this Monday’s board meeting will be highly contested, we have read the comments on social media since you directed Dr. Mason last month to bring three new names to Monday’s board meeting. Members of the Rename Fanning campaign have been called “cyber- bullies,” “outsiders,” “right wing unionists” (whatever that means), and “Un-American” for advocating for the name change. Mike Rodriguez was even called a “La Habra gadfly,” and even worse, a “La Habra cockroach” (an ethnic slur long used to describe Mexican Americans and immigrant communities around the world in general). This is unacceptable. And truth be told, we are simply residents and parents from Brea, La Habra, Fullerton and Yorba Linda who have donated countless hours during the past year and a half because we want to address the injustices of our county’s past. The winds of change have arrived, and this history can no longer be concealed.

One of the biggest disagreements in this debate has been centered on the List, or should I say the Lists, at the Anaheim Heritage Center. The Lists can be found in the KKK file, and you will find William E. Fanning’s name on List II. The credibility of List II has been endlessly attacked throughout this whole campaign. Linda Shay and the Brea Historical Society have declared that List II has no provenance, or origin. The “Brea Matters” blog has described it as a list “scribbled down” on a piece of paper, which I assume they have since deleted because I can no longer find it on their site, thankfully. Here is what we do know about List II of the KKK members in Orange County: