OCTA Board Sets Transportation Vision for 2019 Board’s initiatives focus on delivering innovative solutions for all of Orange County ORANGE – Orange County Transportation Authority Chairman Tim Shaw today announced the OCTA board’s strategic initiatives for 2019, focused on improving the regional transportation network by delivering capital projects, offering modern transit solutions and emphasizing fiscal responsibility.

The six initiatives act as a guide for the upcoming year and each outline specific projects that are targeted for completion by the end of 2019.

“OCTA looks forward to a very active and productive 2019, as these initiatives reflect the board’s dedication to improving the way we travel throughout Orange County and they plan for the future of our regional transportation system,” said Shaw, who is also a La Habra City Councilman.

The OCTA board initiatives for 2019 include:

• Delivering on capital projects, a primary function for OCTA, including improving freeways and transportation centers. For the upcoming year, that includes reconstruction on eight bridges as part of the I-405 Improvement Project, construction starting on the I-5 improvements between SR-73 and El Toro Road in South Orange County, and starting work to expand the Anaheim Canyon Metrolink Station.

• Championing fiscal responsibility by continuing to be good stewards of funds from Measure M, the county’s half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements. This will include setting priorities for the 2020 State Transportation Improvement Program funding, supporting state and federal transportation legislation that is consistent with OCTA platforms, and awarding Measure M funding to improve streets, synchronize signals and enhance water quality.

• Developing state-of-the-art regional transportation plans by focusing on the county’s future needs, including studying the Bristol Street Corridor, and taking a comprehensive look at continuing to improve transportation in South Orange County.

• Strengthening regional partnerships by collaborating on plans that include updating the SR-91 Implementation Plan with the Riverside County Transportation Commission to improve the 91 Corridor, a study with LA Metro that will look at transit connections between the two counties, and working with Caltrans on freeway improvements.

• Implementing the OC Bus 360° vision and offering modern transit solutions by continuing to refine OCTA bus service to best meet customers’ needs. This year, that will include launching a new Bravo! 529 limited-stop bus service on Beach Boulevard, approving an operations-and-maintenance contract for the OC Streetcar, and implementing new technologies such as additional hydrogen-fuel-cell buses.

• Reinforcing a culture of safety to ensure the well-being of the public and OCTA employees through ongoing training, completing pilot projects that are aimed at enhancing coach-operator safety, and developing a Safety Management System, which is a new federal requirement.

