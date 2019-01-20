Orange County Women’s March Represents Local Objectives, Voices

The 2019 Orange County Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 19 brought together nearly 15,000 women and their supporters of all ages and backgrounds.
Together, the marchers wound through the streets of Santa Ana to denounce hate in a grassroots gathering that is “distinctly independent” of the national organization Women’s March, Inc., according to a statement by organizers.
“The Orange County Women’s March stands against hate in all forms. We denounce any statements against the Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities and will continue to take action to promote intersectionality and equity as we work toward our vision of restoring dignity, sharing humanity, and promoting inclusivity and justice for all,” states the website.
BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC
Women and supporters march in the 2019 Orange County Women’s March.
Alexandra Cooke, 32, of Rancho Santa Margarita marches with daughter Josephine “Joey”, age 4 on her shoulders. Cooke is marching for Josephine and hopes to see more women running for offices, winning offices and more women participating in activism. Josephine chanted throughout the march, “hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump’s got to go.” “I’m marching for her, for my daughter, for my four year old. Her name is Josephine, but we call her Joey,” Cooke said. “I would like to see more women running for office and winning offices and more women doing activism like this.” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Oscar Lizardi said the department estimated close to 15,000 people turned out.
Maya Cargile, 18, of Huntington Beach (on left) and Laura Shaw, 17, of Irvine march for equality in what they callan oppressive system, in hopes that today will bring awareness to the lack of equality. “We march for equality in a system that oppresses women,” Cargile said. “We haven’t reached equality yet, so we just want want we want, and what we want and what we want our potential children to want. We’re angry it hasn’t happened yet,” Shaw said.
Leslie Antunez, 17, of Santa Ana who was at her first women’s march said “I hope that we make some strides to the future and I hope that we can get more people here because it’s nice to see everyone standing with their own beliefs. I hope that we make some strides to the future and I hope that we can get more people here because it’s nice to see everyone standing with their own beliefs,” Antunez said.
Women’s March attendees carried signs representing their personal reason for marching in Santa Ana.
Dogs Hazel and Harley were among the 2019 Women’s March supporters.
Gazelle Lopez, 27, of Santa Ana attended the march and said “I’m marching for everyone, for equality, for women, whether it be cisgender women, transgender women, non binary people, men, children, everyone.” Lopez was humbled by the turnout, and said “with unity comes power.”
Chanelle Romero (left), 19, of Santa Ana and Alexandria Tagaloa, 19, of Anaheim (right) walked together to represent women today and future generations. Tagaloa commented that all genders are rising to equality by demanding respect. Romero commented that though marches are different everywhere, there is an overall unity and difference in representation. “Not only to represent women today, but for generations as well. Not only women, but all genders. It’s the rise to equality. We’re demanding respect,” Tagaloa said. “It’s also about putting ourselves forward in order to push further generations and further the empowerment of other people. Even seeing kids here I think is such a transformational experience,” Romero said.
Bonnie Cash is a Voice of OC photojournalism intern for spring 2019.