Orange County Women’s March Represents Local Objectives, Voices

87 Shares Email

The 2019 Orange County Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 19 brought together nearly 15,000 women and their supporters of all ages and backgrounds.

Together, the marchers wound through the streets of Santa Ana to denounce hate in a grassroots gathering that is “distinctly independent” of the national organization Women’s March, Inc., according to a statement by organizers.

“The Orange County Women’s March stands against hate in all forms. We denounce any statements against the Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities and will continue to take action to promote intersectionality and equity as we work toward our vision of restoring dignity, sharing humanity, and promoting inclusivity and justice for all,” states the website.

BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC

BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC

BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC

BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC

BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC

BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC

BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC

BONNIE CASH, Voice of OC

Bonnie Cash is a Voice of OC photojournalism intern for spring 2019.