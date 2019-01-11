0 Shares Email

Contact: Michelle Martin, mmartin@soka.edu (949) 480-4237

Soka University’s Founders Hall Art Gallery Presents

Chaos Theory: Carol Paquet and Sheryl Daane-Chesnut

Aliso Viejo, CA – Soka University is pleased to present “Chaos Theory: Carol Paquet and

Sheryl Daane-Chesnut.” The art exhibition will run in Founders Hall Art Gallery from January 17, 2019

through May 5, 2019. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM.

Chaos Theory: Carol Paquet and Sheryl Daane-Chesnut is a body of work, which engages the unpredictability and conversely, order in nature. Behind the veil of apparent randomness, many of nature’s processes are highly ordered, following simple rules. Daane-Chesnut and Paquet use nature as a point of departure but the similarity between their processes stops there. Daane-Chesnut physically alters the surface of her paintings, whereas Paquet looks for disparate properties existing in the source material and then mines the image until the content is loosened from its frame of reference. The intuitive and sometimes volatile quality of Daane’s work complements Paquet’s more introspective ad grace interpretation of everyday abstractions. Both artists speak to the indiscrimination of their subject matter: one artist gives more tenure to chance and the other endeavors to harness the accidental and create a semblance of order and structure.

About the Artists:

Carol Paquet was born in Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia) and spent the first nine years of her life there before moving to Johannesburg, South Africa with her family. After attending the College of Art in Johannesburg, she worked in the advertising industry as an Art Director for the following 20 years. During this time, she worked in Cape Town and Johannesburg, London, and in Southern California. While living in Johannesburg she also studied etching with William Kentridge – now an internationally acclaimed artist. www.CarolPaquet.com

Sheryl Daane-Chesnut was born in Seattle but grew up in California’s Bay Area. She received her BFA from UC Berkeley and UC Santa Barbara. She worked for a number of years as an art director for product and graphic design. She now works full-time as a fine artist in San Luis Obispo, but her years of design are evident in the color, compassion and balance in her work. www.SherylDaane.com

Sheryl Daane-Chesnut | Red Rock (detail) | 48” by 96” | Mixed Media on Birch Panel

Carol Paquet | Twister | 70” by 40” (detail) | Dye sublimation on Chromalux aluminum

Soka University is a private, four-year liberal arts college and graduate school located on 103-acres in Aliso Viejo, California. Soka is ranked in the Top 5 Liberal Arts colleges in California and Top 15 Best Value among national Liberal Arts colleges by U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2019.”

Soka University offers an 8:1 student/faculty ratio and study abroad for every undergraduate student. Founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights and the sanctity of life, SUA is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs. About 60% of Soka University’s students come from the US and 40% have come from more than 45 other countries. Admitted students whose annual family income is $60,000 or less may be eligible for Soka Opportunity Scholarships, which cover full tuition. Additional scholarship opportunities are available for higher income levels. For more information, visit www.soka.edu; info@soka.edu, or call us at 949-480-4000.

