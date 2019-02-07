Lake Forest Completes Veterans Park Honoring the Military

3 Shares Email

The Lake Forest City Council voted unanimously without comment via consent calendar to issue a notice of completion for improvements made to Veterans Park at its Feb. 5 meeting.

The park, formerly known as Village Pond Park, was renamed Veterans Park. The improvements to the park include draining and rebuilding the parks pond. There was also an addition of five concrete statues, one for each branch of service.

Due to a lack of parking and concerns from residents there will not be any veterans-related events scheduled in the park, but according to Jonathan Volzke, a senior communication and marketing analyst for Lake Forest, there will be veterans events scheduled at Hero’s Park.