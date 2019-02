Nick Berardino – president of Valor, the Veterans Alliance of Orange County and President of Heroes Hall Foundation – talks about the challenges facing what he calls America’s most disrespected minority, veterans, as well as the quest for a veterans cemetery in OC.

José Ocaño from the Best Friends Animal Society talks about the future of animal sheltering in the United States in a “no-kill” era for shelter animals as well as the change in culture over at the County of Orange animal shelter with new OC Animal Care Director Mike Kaviani.