Hal Landon Jr. To Step Down As Scrooge After 40 Years

South Coast Repertory announced today that Hal Landon Jr. will play Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” for the last time this coming season.

Landon created the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in SCR’s “A Christmas Carol” in 1980 and has played him every year since. His take on Scrooge includes a signature somersault into a top hat.

This season will mark the 40th anniversary of the Jerry Patch adaptation of the Dicken’s classic and of Landon’s Scrooge.

Along with “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol” is one of those productions that is performed on stages across the country as a perennial favorite family tradition. Out of all of those hundreds of productions, The New York Times acknowledges that Landon is one of the longest-running Ebenezer Scrooges.

Landon’s departure does not also mean that the production will end. “Our audiences may rest assured that ‘A Christmas Carol’ will remain part of the tradition and the fabric of South Coast Repertory,” says artistic director David Ivers. “Hal has brought a brilliant sense of humor and pathos to Scrooge over the decades and I admire both Hal’s performance and this production. While these are big shoes to fill, Dickens’ timeless classic—with its rich language—will be at the center of our programming.”

This production often sells out quickly. Those that want to see Landon’s Scrooge one last time should purchase tickets early. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 10, following an exclusive pre-purchase period for 2019-20 SCR subscribers that begins March 25, 2019.

Heide Janssen is the managing editor of Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. She can be reached at hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.