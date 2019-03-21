Inaugural OC Equity Report to Showcase Results of County-wide Assessment Highlighting Steps for a More Equitable Future

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Press Release CONTACT: Taryn Palumbo

Executive Director, Orange County Grantmakers (714) 323-3451 Taryn.Palumbo@ocgrantmakers.org FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Inaugural Orange County Equity Report to Showcase Results of County-wide Assessment Highlighting Steps for a More Equitable Future

March 20, 2019 – Orange County Grantmakers, in partnership with the St. Joseph Health Community Partnership Fund, will present the results of the first ever Orange County Equity Report on March 26, 2019 at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. This report, developed by PolicyLink, a national research and action institute focused on advancing racial and economic equity, and the Program for Environmental and Regional Equity (PERE) at the University of Southern California, will highlight what Orange County must do to lead the way on racial and economic equity, strategies to ensure accountability, and the ways the community as a whole can prepare for the challenges along the way.

This new report incorporates data from a variety of existing Orange County sources including the OC Community Indicators Report, Workforce Indicators Report and the Department of Children and Families Early Development Index data. By aligning with existing data, the report will present to business, nonprofit, philanthropic and civic leaders a different perspective on how Orange County currently addresses equity. The data presented will be used to guide strategy for future policy and grantmaking, encouraging leaders from all sectors to work collectively towards a more equitable future for the residents of Orange County.

The report will be presented by Dr. Manuel Pastor of the PERE School. Immediately following, community leaders will discuss the reports real life implications and applicability for the business, nonprofit and philanthropic community. Confirmed speakers include Fred Ali, President & CEO of the Weingart Foundation, Mary Ann Foo, Executive Director and Found, Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), Kim Goll, Executive Director of First 5 Orange County, and Rosie Perez, Vice President, Mission Integration at Providence St. Joseph.

The full report will be available on the OC Grantmakers website on March 26th atwww.ocgrantmakers.org.

For further information, please contact Taryn Palumbo at (714) 323-3451.

ABOUT ORANGE COUNTY GRANTMAKERS

OC Grantmakers is a community of philanthropic leaders with the mission of advancing social impact by supporting, strengthening, and building adaptive leadership across the nonprofit and philanthropic community. We are committed to improving outcomes for Orange County and beyond.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.