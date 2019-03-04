0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 4, 2019

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Joel Zlotnik (714) 560-5713

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

OCTA Seeks Members for Public Committees

The Taxpayer Oversight and Citizens Advisory committees ensure transparency and provide opportunities for public input on transportation funding and programs

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is seeking qualified volunteers to serve on two vital public committees that review OCTA programs and monitor funding to help ensure OCTA continues delivering on its promise to keep Orange County moving.

The committees are the Taxpayer Oversight Committee and the Citizens Advisory Committee. Applications for each committee are due on Wednesday, May 1.

Taxpayer Oversight Committee

The Taxpayer Oversight Committee is an 11-member committee that monitors OCTA’s use of Measure M funds, also known as OC Go. The half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements was first passed by voters in 1990 and renewed in 2006.

Positions on the committee are open for residents of the First, Third, Fourth and Fifth Supervisorial Districts of Orange County.

The committee ensures that all revenue collected is spent on voter-approved transportation projects. The projects have helped improve and preserve Orange County’s quality of life, keeping people moving and enhancing the environment.

The funding is divided into three basic areas, with 43 percent going to freeway improvements, 32 percent to local road projects and 25 percent to transit.

By 2026, Measure M is expected to deliver $4.3 billion in freeway projects, including the $1.9 billion I-405 Improvement Project that will improve traffic between Costa Mesa and the Los Angeles County line. It will also allocate approximately $1 billion to improve streets throughout the county, including widening roads and synchronizing traffic signals.

The local sales tax has also been a crucial part in the development of community bus shuttles, trolleys and the OC Streetcar, which broke ground in November. These alternate transportation options complement OCTA’s regular bus service and provide convenient ways for riders to get to their destinations more quickly.

Through the Freeway Environmental Mitigation Program and the Environmental Cleanup Program, OCTA has also helped restore habitat, protect endangered species and improve water quality by removing litter and debris from roadways and storm drains.

Applications for a three-year committee term, July 2019 to June 2022, will be accepted through May 1. Applicants must be Orange County residents, at least 18 years old and live in either the First, Third, Fourth or Fifth District that they will represent.

The First District consists of Garden Grove, Santa Ana, Westminster, portions of Fountain Valley and Midway City.

The Third District consists of Orange, Tustin, Villa Park, Yorba Linda and portions of Anaheim and Irvine.

The Fourth District consists of Brea, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia and portions of Anaheim and Buena Park.

The Fifth District consists of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, portions of Irvine and Coto de Caza, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores and Wagon Wheel.

Applications for the volunteer position are available at octa.net/TOCrecruitment .

Citizens Advisory Committee

The Citizens Advisory Committee is a 34-member group that provides input on a range of transportation projects, studies and outreach activities.

Appointed by OCTA’s Board of Directors, the committee’s responsibilities include identifying opportunities for community input, serving as a liaison between the public and OCTA, and participating in roundtable discussions.

OCTA is seeking individuals with a demonstrated interest in community activities and transportation issues who are willing to dedicate at least 15 hours per year to meetings and activities.

This is an unpaid volunteer position and committee members are asked to commit to a two-year term. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and live in Orange County.

Applications are available at octa.net/CAC .

###

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is responsible for planning, funding and implementing transit and capital projects serving 34 cities and 3.1 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.