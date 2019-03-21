The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Women For: Orange County presents the 34th Annual Great American Write-In on Saturday, March 23, from 9:30am to 1:30pm at the Delhi Community Center in Santa Ana. At this free event, 73 different organizations and advocacy groups will be represented with information regarding some of today’s most vital issues, including education, health care, human and civil rights and the environment. Attendees are invited to visit the various tables and then voice their opinions by writing letters to government and corporate decision-makers in the hopes of bringing about constructive change and proving once again that THE PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD!

The Delhi Center is located at 505 E. Central Ave., Santa Ana, 92707. For further information, contact Felicity Figueroa at 949-733-0850 or visit www.womenfororangecounty.org .