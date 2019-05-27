Remembering America’s Veterans, Today and Everyday

By JULIE LEOPO |
Today we honor the veterans who have fallen. Brave people who stepped up to protect America and who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Today, tributes are organized, flags will be placed and people will gather at monuments and in backyards to remember and honor those who sacrificed everything.
But let us also pledge to remember these fallen heroes every day of the year. Here, we offer images showing some of Orange County’s memorials on a regular day in May.
David P. Senner for Voice of OC
Heroes Hall Veterans Museum – COSTA MESA – 88 Fair Drive – Costa Mesa 92626
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Northwood Gratitude & Honor Memorial – IRVINE – 4531 Bryan Avenue in Irvine 92620
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Harbor Lawn Mt. Olive Mortuary & Memorial Park – COSTA MESA – 1625 Gisler Ave. Costa Mesa, 92626
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Memorial Plaque – LAGUNA NIGUEL – In front of the Sea Country Senior and Community Center at 24602 Aliso Creek Road, Laguna Niguel 92677
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Veteran’s Memorial Monument at Heritage Park – FOUNTAIN VALLEY – 17635 Los Alamos Street Fountain Valley 92708
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
El Toro Memorial Park – LAKE FOREST – 25751 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest 92630
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park – IRVINE – 4 Civic Center Plaza Irvine 92606
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Civil War Veterans Memorial at Santa Ana Cemetery – SANTA ANA – 1919 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana 92705
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Fairhaven Memorial Park – SANTA ANA – 1702 Fairhaven Ave. Santa Ana
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Veterans Memorial at Depot Park – ORANGE – 100 North Atchinson St. Orange 92866
Photo essay introduction by Sonya Quick.