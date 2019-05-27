Remembering America’s Veterans, Today and Everyday

18 Shares Email

Today we honor the veterans who have fallen. Brave people who stepped up to protect America and who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Today, tributes are organized, flags will be placed and people will gather at monuments and in backyards to remember and honor those who sacrificed everything.

But let us also pledge to remember these fallen heroes every day of the year. Here, we offer images showing some of Orange County’s memorials on a regular day in May.

David P. Senner for Voice of OC

Photo essay introduction by Sonya Quick.