Community Protests the LGBT Center OC’s Police Participation

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JUNE 21, 2019

Media Contact

Peterson Pham

(657) 206-0035

COMMUNITY PROTEST THE LGBT CENTER OC’S POLICE PARTICIPATION

WHAT: In response to the LGBT Center OC’s decision to let police in uniform march in the OC Pride March, Viet-Rainbow of Orange County, VietRISE, and other community organizations and members will be disrupting the OC Pride March by conducting a “die-in”.

WHO: Viet Rainbow of Orange County and VietRISE.

WHEN: Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

WHERE: Meet at Starbucks in Santa Ana 301 W 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

WHY: The LGBT Center OC does not understand the magnitude of trauma that comes with the presence of uniformed police at LGBTQ+ events, especially LGBTQ+ people of color. Although the Center states that they are “open to dialogue,” they have been deleting comments left by the community on their social media.

About VROC: Viet Rainbow of Orange County (VROC) is a community-based and volunteer-run 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Vietnamese Americans with a diverse prism of sexual orientations and gender identities. Through advocacy, engagement, education, and supportive services we aim to empower our communities for a more equitable, safe, and unified Vietnamese diaspora and expand its voice in the broader society.

About VietRISE: VietRISE aims to increase civic participation, create ongoing opportunities for leadership development, and foster transformative relationships and practices that advance economic, gender, and social justice in the Viet community in Orange County.