The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Heroes Hall to celebrate U.S. Army’s 244th birthday with free event on June 14

COSTA MESA (June 6, 2019) – On Friday, June 14, Heroes Hall will host a special celebration honoring the U.S. Army’s 244th birthday. The celebration is a free event that will include music and a commemoration ceremony. Lunch will be provided for those with RSVP (sold out), and cake will be served to all in attendance.

The California State University Fullerton ROTC Color Guard will be presenting the colors at this special event. The national anthem and other songs will be performed by Tom Boscamp, Veteran Services Coordinator at Coastline College. Other guests include CSM Robert Edwards, National Training Center and Fort Irwin Garrison CSM; LTC Brandon Kelley, Public Affairs Officer of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command; Maureen Ahrens, Orange County Manager at the Bob Hope USO; and Hugh Crooks Jr., CALVET Board Chairman.

“The army originally consisted of volunteer soldiers who formed to fight the Revolutionary War,” said Steve Spriggs, Heroes Hall Veterans Foundation Board Member and Vietnam veteran. “Today, as the largest branch of the U.S. military, the proud men and women of the U.S. Army continue to provide peace and security for all of us.”

Interesting facts about the U.S. Army:

The U.S. Army was founded on June 14

24 U.S. presidents served in the U.S. Army

George Washington chose the colors of the modern U.S. Army uniform

The U.S. Army is older than the United States

Heroes Hall is a veterans museum and education center committed to honoring the lives of veterans with various exhibits. The most recent exhibit, “Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience,” is open now through September.

U.S. Army’s 244th Birthday Party

When: Friday, June 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Heroes Hall at OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

How much: Free and open to the public. Lunch with RSVP (sold out) will be served. The public is welcome to visit the museum for music and ceremony without RSVP.

___________________________________________________________

Heroes Hall is located next to Centennial Farm on the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. The museum is open to the public year-round Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and featured in school tours on Mondays and Tuesdays. Parking and admission for Heroes Hall is free except during the OC Fair and select year-round events.

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. Throughout the year events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the fairgrounds. For more information, visit ocfair.com.