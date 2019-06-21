The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

TCA Boards of Directors Approve FY20 Capital Improvement Plan

Updated annually, the Capital Improvement Plan outlines status, cost and schedule for projects and system improvements for Orange County’s Toll Roads

IRVINE, CA (June 21, 2019) – At its regularly scheduled board meeting, the Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency (F/ETCA) and San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency (SJHTCA) unanimously approved the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ (TCA) Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Orange County’s 51-miles of Toll Roads.

The CIP is updated annually and details the status, cost and schedule of capital projects that ensure a free flow condition is maintained on the 73, 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads. Currently, over $140 million in local partnership projects – Oso Parkway Bridge and Los Patrones Parkway – are under construction, with funding provided by TCA. The FY20 CIP also includes updating signs throughout The Toll Roads’ system, efforts related to the 241/91 Express Connector and South Orange County Traffic Relief Effort, and two studies for proposed interchanges.

“For more than 25 years, The Toll Roads have continued to provide congestion relief and a predictable and convenient choice for drivers to get where they need to go,” said Dave Speirs, Chief Engineer for TCA. “The Toll Roads and saving time go hand-in-hand and the goal of the CIP is to identify projects and system improvements to ensure free flow conditions for our more than 325,000 daily transactions.”

Including the initial segment of the 241 Toll Road between Portola Parkway (North) and Portola Parkway (South) which opened to traffic in 1993, TCA has successfully invested and constructed roughly $2.8 billion of infrastructure, without the use of tax dollars, making up 20 percent of Orange County’s highway system.

“The Toll Roads are a vital link to our countywide and regional transportation network. The CIP serves as our long-range plan for funding improvements in support of regional mobility and businesses to accommodate future development,” said Fred Minagar, Chairman of SJHTCA and Laguna Niguel Councilman. “We are currently undertaking a systemwide traffic optimization study to understand the specific areas and segments of The Toll Roads where improvements and capacity enhancements are needed and when those projects need to be constructed.”

TCA ’s continued investment in regional transportation infrastructure includes 17 capital improvement projects in over two decades. Click here to view the FY20 Capital Improvement Plan.

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) are two joint powers authorities formed by the California legislature in 1986 to plan, finance, construct and operate Orange County’s public toll road system. Fifty-one miles of the system are complete, including the 73, 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads. TCA continues to meet the region’s growing need for congestion-free transportation alternatives.

