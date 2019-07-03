Where Are the Fireworks Near You?

Fireworks shows can be found all over the county. Below we’ve listed most of the county celebrations for 2019. When the information was available, we also have listed the music planned to accompany the show.

JULY 3

Where: Cypress College, 9200 Valley View St., Cypress

When: 4 p.m – 9:30 p.m. July 3

Tickets: $5 parking

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Music: Live music from the classic rock band The Emperors

Where: Grijalva Park, 368 N. Prospect St., Orange

When: 4 p.m – 9 p.m. July 3

TICKETS: $7

FIREWORKS START: Sunset

MUSIC: Orange Community Master Chorale

JULY 4

Where: Peralta Park, 115 N Pinney Dr, Anaheim

When: all day, July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Where: Pacific Amphitheater @ OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Concert Starts: 8 p.m. with fireworks at the end.

Tickets: $12.50 – $99

Fireworks Music: A military medley and Sousa marches.

Where: Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point

When: all day, July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 8:45 p.m.

Fireworks Music: Bring a personal FM radio device and listen to the patriotic music accompanying the fireworks on FM 88.5, KSBR.

Where: Fullerton Union High School Softball Field, on Lemon, between Berkeley and Chapman, Fullerton

When: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Where: Huntington Beach Pier

When: All day, July 4-6, Pier Plaza Festival

Tickets: City parking is $30

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m., July 4

Fireworks Music: Recorded music. Some country (like “I’m Proud To Be An American,”) some more classic patriotic.

Where: Irvine High School Stadium, 4321 Walnut Ave. Irvine

When: 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: $10-$15

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Where: Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills

When: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Where: Laguna Niguel Regional Park, 28241 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel

When: All day, July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Fireworks Music: Recorded music by Queen, Elton John, The Who, Aerosmith, among others.

Where: La Bonita Park, 1440 West Whittier Boulevard., La Habra

When: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: $3-$7

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Fireworks Music: The Soto Band will perform live during the show. They play popular music from the 1940s.

Where: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11206 Lexington Dr., Los Alamitos

When: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Where: On Olympiad between Marguerite and Melinda, Mission Viejo

When: Noon to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Fireworks Music: Pre-recorded Patriotic music.

Where: Cruise Newport Beach, 400 Main St., Newport Beach

Boat Trip: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: $45

Where: Pier, 622 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

When: All day, July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Where: The Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano

When: All day, July 4-7

Tickets: Free to get in; Ride passes available

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m., July 4

Where: Centennial Park, 3000 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana

When: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Where: Tustin High School, 1171 El Camino Real, Tustin

When: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4

Tickets: Free

Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.

Fireworks Music: Recorded standards.