Where Are the Fireworks Near You?

Fireworks shows can be found all over the county. Below we’ve listed most of the county celebrations for 2019. When the information was available, we also have listed the music planned to accompany the show.
JULY 3
City of Cypress Salute to America
Where: Cypress College, 9200 Valley View St., Cypress
When: 4 p.m – 9:30 p.m. July 3
Tickets: $5 parking
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Music: Live music from the classic rock band The Emperors
City of Orange 3rd of July Celebration
Where: Grijalva Park, 368 N. Prospect St., Orange
When: 4 p.m – 9 p.m. July 3
TICKETS: $7
FIREWORKS START: Sunset
MUSIC: Orange Community Master Chorale
JULY 4
Anaheim Hills Event Celebration
Where: Peralta Park, 115 N Pinney Dr, Anaheim
When: all day, July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Pacific Symphony’s July 4 Spectacular – Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles
Where: Pacific Amphitheater @ OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Concert Starts: 8 p.m. with fireworks at the end.
Tickets: $12.50 – $99
Fireworks Music: A military medley and Sousa marches.
Dana Point 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Where: Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point
When: all day, July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 8:45 p.m.
Fireworks Music: Bring a personal FM radio device and listen to the patriotic music accompanying the fireworks on FM 88.5, KSBR.
City of Fullerton 4th of July Festival and Fireworks Show
Where: Fullerton Union High School Softball Field, on Lemon, between Berkeley and Chapman, Fullerton
When: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Huntington Beach 4th of July
Where: Huntington Beach Pier
When: All day, July 4-6, Pier Plaza Festival
Tickets: City parking is $30
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m., July 4
Fireworks Music: Recorded music. Some country (like “I’m Proud To Be An American,”) some more classic patriotic.
Irvine Police Association’s 35th Annual Concert on the Green
Where: Irvine High School Stadium, 4321 Walnut Ave. Irvine
When: 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: $10-$15
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
City of Laguna Hills’ Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills
When: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Laguna Niguel 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
Where: Laguna Niguel Regional Park, 28241 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel
When: All day, July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Fireworks Music: Recorded music by Queen, Elton John, The Who, Aerosmith, among others.
La Habra 4th of July
Where: La Bonita Park, 1440 West Whittier Boulevard., La Habra
When: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: $3-$7
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Fireworks Music: The Soto Band will perform live during the show. They play popular music from the 1940s.
Los Alamitos Fireworks Spectacular
Where: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11206 Lexington Dr., Los Alamitos
When: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Mission Viejo Street Faire and Fireworks Spectacular
Where: On Olympiad between Marguerite and Melinda, Mission Viejo
When: Noon to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Fireworks Music: Pre-recorded Patriotic music.
Newport Beach Fireworks Cruise
Where: Cruise Newport Beach, 400 Main St., Newport Beach
Boat Trip: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: $45
San Clemente July 4th Fireworks
Where: Pier, 622 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente
When: All day, July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
San Juan Capistrano Summer Carnival
Where: The Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano
When: All day, July 4-7
Tickets: Free to get in; Ride passes available
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m., July 4
Santa Ana 4th of July
Where: Centennial Park, 3000 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana
When: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Tustin July 4th Celebration
Where: Tustin High School, 1171 El Camino Real, Tustin
When: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 4
Tickets: Free
Fireworks Start: 9 p.m.
Fireworks Music: Recorded standards.