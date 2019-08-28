Celebrate the End of Summer and Beginning of Fall with Events This Week

This week in Orange County you can see artistic masterpieces re-created, or new music performed by today’s local artists, or even learn how to make art of your own!

PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS: “THE TIME MACHINE”

LAGUNA BEACH – It’s the final weekend for the unique and world-famous Orange County tradition that brings legendary artwork to life.

AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL

SANTA ANA – A 2,000-year old cultural tradition ushering in the autumn, this outdoor festival at the Bowers Museum will feature dance, music, crafts, and food.

PIN AND ZINE WORKSHOP

SANTA ANA – People of all ages can find gateways to expressing themselves creatively in this free, bilingual (English/Spanish) workshop at the Grand Central Art Center..

SHARKS: ON ASSIGNMENT WITH BRIAN SKERRY

FULLERTON – This unique photographic exhibit at the Fullerton Museum Center will highlight one artist’s lifelong study of and passion for a thrilling variety of shark species.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE OC MIX

COSTA MESA – The popular dining and mingling destination presents a free lineup of local musical artists every Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 through October 9.

Visit sparkoc.com for a more comprehensive list of Orange County events.28