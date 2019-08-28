News Briefs

Celebrate the End of Summer and Beginning of Fall with Events This Week

Photo courtesy of the Bowers Museum

“Freedom Beat” is an innovative percussion ensemble group that presents a completely new fusion of percussion and electronic music. They will perform at the Autumn Moon Festival at the Bowers Museum on Sunday.

This week in Orange County you can see artistic masterpieces re-created, or new music performed by today’s local artists, or even learn how to make art of your own!

PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS: “THE TIME MACHINE”
LAGUNA BEACH – It’s the final weekend for the unique and world-famous Orange County tradition that brings legendary artwork to life.

AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL
SANTA ANA – A 2,000-year old cultural tradition ushering in the autumn, this outdoor festival at the Bowers Museum will feature dance, music, crafts, and food.

PIN AND ZINE WORKSHOP
SANTA ANA – People of all ages can find gateways to expressing themselves creatively in this free, bilingual (English/Spanish) workshop at the Grand Central Art Center..

SHARKS: ON ASSIGNMENT WITH BRIAN SKERRY
FULLERTON – This unique photographic exhibit at the Fullerton Museum Center will highlight one artist’s lifelong study of and passion for a thrilling variety of shark species.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE OC MIX
COSTA MESA – The popular dining and mingling destination presents a free lineup of local musical artists every Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 through October 9.

