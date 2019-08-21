Music Legends and Traditional Art Dominate the Arts Scene This Week

You can celebrate some musical legends or broaden your artistic horizons at these events in Orange County this week!

HAEMIL: TRADITIONAL KOREAN MUSIC AND STORYTELLING

FULLERTON – The Muckenthaler Cultural Center presents a celebration of this unique style of storytelling that will enlighten and entertain in equal measure.

20th ANNUAL ELVIS FESTIVAL

GARDEN GROVE – One of the city’s most beloved traditions, as Historic Main Street is taken over by tributes to The King of Rock and Roll in music, art, and food.

CONCERTS ON THE GREEN: QUEEN NATION

NEWPORT BEACH – This week’s edition of the free summer concert series at the Civic Center features a tribute to the legendary band Queen.

THE 39 STEPS

COSTA MESA – Season 55 for the enduring Costa Mesa Playhouse opens with the spectacle of just four actors portraying over 150 characters in this fast-paced and hilarious stage homage to the classic Alfred Hitchcock film.

INSIDE THE ROYAL COLLECTION

LAGUNA BEACH – The Laguna Art Museum hosts a one-of-a-kind conversation with the Surveyor of the Queen’s Pictures, caretaker to the largest private art collection in the world.

