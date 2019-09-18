Journeys Abound in Orange County This Week

Go to the moon, to the time of revolutionary jazz, or just on a colorfully-lighted stroll – journeys abound this week in Orange County.

DIAVOLO: VOYAGE

ORANGE – The groundbreaking L.A. performance troupe mixes dance and astounding effects to create a “living cinematic experience” paying tribute to the moon landing.

CASA LUMINA: LIGHTED GARDEN WALK

SAN CLEMENTE – For two weeks only, the garden walk at Casa Romantica will feature beautiful illuminations and effects just for nighttime visitors.

ARTIST STATEMENT

IRVINE – The Great Park plays host to an exhibit of Southern California artists challenging the classic definitions of major artistic media.

THE VANDAL

ANAHEIM – A chance encounter, and a conversation, at a lonely bus bench turns into a soul-searching play both spooky and funny at the Chance Theater.

THE JAZZ CENTENARIANS SALUTES 100 YEARS OF NAT KING COLE

ALISO VIEJO – Legends play tribute to legends at Soka Performing Arts Center in a concert of songs made famous by the great singers who appeared on Nat King Cole’s groundbreaking variety show.

