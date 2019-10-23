Beethoven and Hamlet and Poe – Oh, My!

0 Shares Email

Whether it’s theater from across the ocean or tales and artwork from Orange County’s own past, a wide world of culture is yours to take in this week.

CAFE LUDWIG: BEETHOVEN AND BRAHMS

COSTA MESA – The popular chamber music series return with some of the Pacific Symphony’s world-class musicians playing through an intimate afternoon service of coffee, tea, and pastries.

“GOOSEBUMPS, THE MUSICAL”

ANAHEIM – The Chance Theater brings the beloved series of spooky books to the stage in a family-friendly thriller called “Phantom of the Auditorium.”

ORANGE COUNTY ARCHIVES BAZAAR AT THE HILBERT MUSEUM

ORANGE – Local libraries, museums, scholars, and private collections pool their resources for a one-day exploration of little-known stories in Orange County history; this year, the focus is on murals as markers and records of history and community character.

“A DREAM WITHIN A DREAM: THE SPECTRE OF EDGAR ALLAN POE”

FULLERTON – Actor Travis Rhett Wilson brings his award-winning portrayal of author and poet Edgar Allen Poe to the Muckenthaler Cultural Center, mixing stories of Poe’s life with recitations of some of his famous, spooky works.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “HAMLET”

IRVINE – To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the NTL’s broadcasts of the best of the British stage, it’s the return of the blockbuster production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

